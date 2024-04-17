Dr Pepper’s New Creamy Coconut Flavor Is Sunshine in a Can

I got an advance taste of both the zero sugar and regular versions ahead of the launch, and while I was afraid they would taste like sunscreen, I was pleasantly surprised to discover they did not. The aroma was distinctly Dr Pepper, with a subtle overlay of coconut. That subtlety carried through to the first sip. The “creamy” factor kept the “coconut” element toned down enough for the Dr Pepperness to come through. The effect was smooth and sweet, but not too sweet, with a lingering flavor I’d call … sunshiney?