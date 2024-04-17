Recipes
Dr Pepper’s New Creamy Coconut Flavor Is Sunshine in a Can

The brand says it’s the only coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on shelves.

April 17, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Summertime dream scenario: Sitting on a sandy beach or by the pool, basking under a colorful umbrella, and sipping a cool beverage.

This summer, Dr Pepper is aiming to be part of this scene, introducing a new, suitably seasonal, limited-time flavor, in two versions: Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar.

“Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut brings together the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor and a delicious, creamy finish,” the brand tells Food Network via email. “This new beverage sensation pairs perfectly with a hot summer day and will be the only coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on the market.”

Both regular and zero sugar varieties of the new flavor will be available in 12-ounce 12-packs, and 20-ounce bottles at stores nationwide starting May 1 and remain available through July.

I got an advance taste of both the zero sugar and regular versions ahead of the launch, and while I was afraid they would taste like sunscreen, I was pleasantly surprised to discover they did not. The aroma was distinctly Dr Pepper, with a subtle overlay of coconut. That subtlety carried through to the first sip. The “creamy” factor kept the “coconut” element toned down enough for the Dr Pepperness to come through. The effect was smooth and sweet, but not too sweet, with a lingering flavor I’d call … sunshiney?

The first sip turned into another sip and more — until I discovered I’d pleasantly sipped my way through the whole can. I could see enjoying these while they’re available this summer.

Now all we need is a sandy beach, or a sparkling swimming pool. Or both.

Barbecue Sauce Gets the Barbie Treatment

28 Mocktail Recipes You’ll Want to Mix Up All the Time

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

