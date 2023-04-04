Your Can of Pepsi Is About to Look a Little Different

Don’t look now, but your can of Pepsi is about to get a new, “younger” look. To mark its 125th anniversary, the cola brand is changing up its globe logo and “visual identity" for the first time in 14 years. The new design, which will roll out across all Pepsi packaging and equipment, physical and digital products, fleet, fashion and dining, in North America this fall and globally in 2024, is intended to look more “modern” and “current,” according to the brand.