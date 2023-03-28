Bonne Maman Branches Out from Fruit Preserves with New Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

“Compared to Nutella, this iteration is a little bit airier in texture,” Maggie says. “I also enjoy that it's slightly less sweet, and well balanced, without skimping on the indulgence.” She adds overall, the spread is “really lovely – like so many of Bonne Maman’s jars.” Because it’s on the lighter side, we could definitely see this being a more everyday spread, instead of just a once-in-a-while treat.