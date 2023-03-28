Recipes
Bonne Maman Branches Out from Fruit Preserves with New Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

How does it compare to Nutella?

March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Bonne Maman

Photo courtesy of Bonne Maman

If there is a food brand that does warm and homey, straight-from -grandma’s-kitchen packaging more tug-at-the-heartstrings effectively than Bonne Maman, we can’t think of what it is right now. The simple, script-labeled, gingham-topped glass jars that contain its France-produced premium fruit preserves get us every time. Now the brand is bringing that same homespun vibe to a new product: Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread.

Packaged in embossed Bonne Maman glass jars and featuring only non-GMO ingredients (including lots of hazelnuts) and no artificial flavors or palm oil, Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread sounds like it’s right in line with the brand’s “made simply, with love” messaging. The spread promises to provide a universally pleasing “delicious taste” and “smooth, creamy texture,” perfect for “snacking, spreading or as an ingredient in recipes,” according to the brand.

So will it give your go-to chocolate hazelnut spread a run for its money? Food Network editor Maggie Wong got an advance taste and found it “less heavy” than Nutella, which she liked a lot.

“Compared to Nutella, this iteration is a little bit airier in texture,” Maggie says. “I also enjoy that it's slightly less sweet, and well balanced, without skimping on the indulgence.” She adds overall, the spread is “really lovely – like so many of Bonne Maman’s jars.” Because it’s on the lighter side, we could definitely see this being a more everyday spread, instead of just a once-in-a-while treat.

Hazelnut Chocolate Twin Set with Spreader

$16.99
Bonne Maman
Buy It

Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is now available exclusively on the Bonne Maman website; a “twin set” of two 8.8-ounce jars with a pretty Bonne Maman-branded spreader is $16.99. A single 8.8-ounce jar is $6.49; a 12.7-ounce jar sells for $8.49. Availability will spread (no pun intended) in August.

