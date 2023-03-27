7 Can’t-Miss Carrot Cake-Inspired Recipes Perfect for Springtime

A few years ago, Food Network Magazine asked our test kitchen chefs to create the “perfect” carrot cake recipe. The task sounded pretty easy on paper, but believe it or not, it was anything but. Should the cake include raisins? What about crushed pineapple? Chopped nuts? Shredded coconut? Ultimately, our recipe developers settled on this incredibly delicious version. It now has several glowing 5-star reviews, so they definitely did something right! This entire experience clearly shows that when it comes to carrot cake, there’s no wrong way to make it. Whether you prefer a slightly more traditional recipe — like our chefs did — or an out-of-the-box twist, there’s no shortage of creative ways to satisfy your craving for the beloved treat this springtime. Below, you’ll find a yummy array of carrot cake — and hybrid carrot cake — recipes that absolutely every bunny can agree on this Easter Sunday and beyond.