It’s Not Just You: Your Ben & Jerry’s Pint Might Taste a Little Different

The brand is changing up the base recipe for its non-dairy ice cream flavors.

October 13, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

You stick a spoon into a pint of your favorite non-dairy Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor and take a bite. Hmmm, you think. Is it just me — or does this taste a little different?

It is not just you. Ben & Jerry’s is changing up the recipe for the base of all its non-dairy ice cream flavors with an oat-based formula it says is “smooth,” “indulgent” and its “best Non-Dairy recipe yet.”

Beginning with fan-favorite flavors Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, the brand is rolling out its “new and improved” base recipe into all 20 of its existing non-dairy flavors, with an aim to complete the transition by spring 2024. It also plans to add a new non-dairy version of a favorite dairy classic — though it’s being coy and not yet saying what — that will highlight the new oat-based recipe next year.

The new non-dairy pints, which will range in price between $5.99 and $6.49, are now shipping to stores and will be available at participating Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops and in retail stores nationwide.

Ben & Jerry’s introduced its line of non-dairy ice creams in 2016, and this development continues its efforts to use plant-based ingredients like almond or sunflower butter to enhance the flavor profile of existing dairy-free flavors like Lights! Caramel! Action! and Oatmeal Dream Pie.

The new oat base, the brand says, “creates a smoother texture, allowing flavors like chocolate, decadent caramel, mint and rich vanilla to shine as intended.” It also reduces nut allergens, increasing inclusivity for those who are sensitive to nuts.

“With this new recipe, Ben & Jerry’s fans can expect more: more flavor, more creamy texture and more dessert euphoria with the same signature chunks and swirls,” says Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru (yes, that’s her actual title) Colleen Rossell in a statement. “The oat recipe is so good, it’s even loved by our most discerning dairy fans who are used to eating ice cream.”

Related Content:

How To Put Together a Balanced, Fully Plant-Based Plate

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

