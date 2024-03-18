Recipes
Trending Recipes
Classic 100 Deviled Eggs
The Best Deviled Eggs
Green Smoothie Bowl
Robert Clinton’s Carrot Cake Recipe.
Carrot Cake Recipe
Food Network Kitchen Beauty Baked Salmon
The Best Baked Salmon
Food Network Kitchen’s Spring Ad Hoc, Spring, Vegetable Alfredo, as seen on Food Network.
Spring Vegetable Fettuccine Alfredo
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Move Over Shamrock Shakes, Starbucks Has a New Green Drink
FDA Issues Warning About Six Ground Cinnamon Products
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
Currently Obsessed With...
Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?
Starbucks’ New Lavender Drinks Are the Perfect Way To Ring in Spring
Shop
What's New
View from above of a mother holding a handmade Mother's Day card with a tasty breakfast in bed. She is on a blue colored sheet.
26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love
Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware
20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults
Amazon Just Announced Their First-Ever Big Spring Sale
7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

PSA: You Can Get as Many Free Scoops as You Want on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day

Yes, you can get back in line for another with an ice cream already in hand. This year, mark your calendars for April 16.

March 18, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: RICK LEVINSON/Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

RICK LEVINSON/Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The only thing better than ice cream is free ice cream.

Once a year, Ben & Jerry’s gives away ice cream cones for free on one special occasion: Free Cone Day. It’s happening again this year. And you may want to mark your calendars: Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day will be happening at its scoop shops nationwide — and around the world — on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day tradition traces its origins back to 1979, when it gave away cones to thank its customers during its first year of business in Burlington, Vermont. It went national in 1993, spreading to scoop shops across the U.S., and global in 2000. But it took a break — a four-year hiatus — during the pandemic, returning to great excitement last year, when the ice cream chain gave away more than 970,000 free scoops around the world on a single day.

“It was nothing short of amazing to see our fans back in our shops in their full Free Cone Day glory," Dave Stever, Ben & Jerry's CEO, who served ice cream at the Scoop Shops in Vermont, said of Free Cone Day 2023 in a press release.

This year, the chain is trying to top itself, asking fans to help it hand out more than one million scoops on April 16 and make it the brand’s “best Free Cone Day yet.”

“We know together with our fans we can break 1 million scoops.” Stever says, “We’re asking our fans to really bring it this year: invite their friends, family, neighbors, and help us beat our goal of 1 million scoops on Free Cone Day 2024.”

To participate, simply just stop by your local Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on April 16 and ask for a scoop of your favorite flavor — or you can try new flavors like Mango (“mango ice cream swirled with sweet cream ice cream”), which is available only in Scoop Shops, Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake, PB S’more or Impretzively Fudged.

And here’s the best part: You know how a lot of free stuff comes with a “one per customer” limitation? Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day does not. You can get in line as many times as you want and get a free scoop when you get to the front — again, and again and again … until you’ve had your fill.

“Experienced fans understand it’s easiest to jump back in the queue on Free Cone Day with a scoop already in hand,” the brand advises.

A brand representative tells us that one regular customer in the Burlington, Vermont, Scoop Shop takes a day off of work for Free Cone Day every year and has notched 14 free scoops in one day.

Just saying … that could be you.

Related Content:

Can You Really Make Ice Cream Outdoors with Your KitchenAid Stand Mixer?

Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?

5 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

All the Freebies and Deals You’ll Want to Scoop Up This National Ice Cream Day

Every ice cream lover’s favorite holiday is coming July 16.

It’s Not Just You: Your Ben & Jerry’s Pint Might Taste a Little Different

The brand is changing up the base recipe for its non-dairy ice cream flavors.

You Can Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on March 20

Ring in spring with a sweet treat.

Mark Your Calendars: Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Free Cone Day for 2024

On March 19, you can celebrate spring with a free vanilla cone.

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

Häagen-Dazs Innovates with New Butter Cookie Ice Cream Cone

Everything is better with butter.

The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000

What’s in Cellato’s Byakuya, anyway?

Oscar Mayer Is Making a Hot Dog-Flavored Freezer Pop

The Cold Dog is said to be 'refreshing' and 'smoky' with 'umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.'

Klondike Is Giving Fans One Last Shot at Snagging a Choco Taco

The brand is sponsoring a digital scavenger hunt to distribute its small remaining stash of the recently discontinued treat.

This Is the Answer to Mess-Free Ice Cream

You’ll eat this so moch-i this month!

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Ciao House

10:30am | 9:30c

Ciao House

11:30am | 10:30c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 18, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 18, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

Amazon Just Announced Their First-Ever Big Spring Sale Mar 14, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 15, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Everything You Need to Throw a March Madness Watch Party Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 11, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 8, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix