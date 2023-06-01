Recipes
Where to Get Free Doughnuts on June 2, National Doughnut Day

Get your hands on these sweet deals.

Updated on June 01, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Doughnut Recipes

458335982

Photo by: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

There’s not much in this world better than doughnuts — except, of course, free doughnuts.

That undeniable fact is underscored every year on National Doughnut Day. The fried-dough-centric holiday, which traces its origins back to 1938, is celebrated annually on the first Friday in June. This year, it falls on Friday, June 2 — and some of your favorite doughnut chains will be offering deals and freebies to help you celebrate. Here are a few you definitely doughnut want to miss:

1228532700

Photo by: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty

Duck Donuts: The “made-to-order” doughnut chain is celebrating National Doughnut Day by inviting customers to enjoy a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut in-shop, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 2.

Dunkin’: On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ is offering customers a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme: For National Doughnut Day, on Friday, June 2, Krispy Kreme will treat guests to any doughnut free – no purchase necessary. It is also offering $2 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen.

LaMar’s Donuts: LaMar’s — which has 25 locations across five states (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska)— is celebrating National Doughnut Day by handing out free Ray’s Original Glazed donuts all day long on June 2 and free National Donut Day T-shirts while supplies last.

Shipley Donuts: On Friday, June 2, the franchise doughnut chain — which has more than 300 locations throughout the Southern U.S. — will offer customers a free “hot, fresh glazed do-nut” with any purchase, while supplies last, at participating locations. (If you’re placing your order online, use the code “Donutday23” to get the deal.)

Stan’s Donuts: The Chicago-area doughnut-and-coffee chain will give customers a free glazed cake donut with any purchase on Friday, June 2, at select locations while supplies last — and is offering several other perks in the days leading up to and after the big day as well.

Taco Bell: Sometimes you find free doughnuts in unexpected places. To wit: Taco Bell is getting in on the National Doughnut Day celebration on June 2 by offering free Cinnabon Delights (just add a two-pack to your cart) with any order of $20 or more on DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Tim Hortons: In honor of National Doughnut Day (actually, week), Tim Hortons is giving customers a free doughnut when they activate and buy a doughnut on the Tim Hortons app or online.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan”

20 Best Gifts for Bakers at Every Level

