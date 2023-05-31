Cotton Candy-Flavored Oreos Return This Summer
The nostalgic fan-favorite cookie flavor is back for the first time in almost a decade.
Cue the carnival music. Oreo is bringing back a nostalgic, limited-edition flavor inspired by sunny summer days at the fair.
Limited Edition Oreo Cotton Candy is set to hit shelves on June 5 — “because what pairs better with warm breeze than the iconic carnival treat flavors of cotton candy?!” the brand wonders.
The fan-favorite Oreo flavor has been absent from stores for nearly a decade. (They were last available in 2015.) However, in response to popular demand, the brand says, you’ll be able to find it in June wherever the cookies are sold while supplies last.
So what can you expect from the spun-sugar-inspired treat? This iteration of the iconic sandwich cookie starts with a golden Oreo basecake. The golden cookies are then double-stuffed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton-candy-flavor creme. Definitely looks pretty — and pretty sweet.
On Tuesday, Oreo teased the flavor’s return on Instagram, and some of the cookie’s fans seemed to lose their minds with anticipation and excitement.
“COTTON CANDY?? OH @oreo PLEASE LET IT BE COTTON CANDY!! I'M PLANNING A VACATION SOON BUT I WILL BUDGET FOR SEVERAL PACKAGES OF THOSE….!!” wrote one apparent lover of Cotton Candy Oreos — and the caps key.
