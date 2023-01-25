Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen's Healthy Braised Lentils with Kale.
Healthy Braised Lentils with Kale
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s The Best Chicken and Rice.
The Best Chicken and Rice
WINTER KALE SALAD Melissa d’Arabian Ten Dollar Dinners/Steak Dinner Food Network Kale, Pecans, Green Onion, Pear, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Crumbled Blue Cheese
Winter Kale Salad
Football Cheese Ball and Charcuterie Board
Food Network Kitchen’s No Fry Eggplant Parmesan for Better In A Sheet Pan, as seen on Food Network
No-Fry Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Launches Gummy Candy Versions of Its Classic Packs for Valentine’s Day
The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes
Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life
Currently Obsessed With...
After a Two-Year Hiatus, White Castle’s Valentine’s Day Dinner Experience Is Back
Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide
Shop
What's New
10 Truffle Products That Will Add Depth to Any Dish
4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards
All-Clad's Factory Seconds Sale Just Got Extended
22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Oreo Releases What It’s Dubbing the ‘Most Oreo Oreo’

The creme filling has 'real Oreo grind' mixed into it, making it all very 'meta.'

January 25, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

The-Most-OREO-OREO

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Oreo

Photo courtesy of Oreo

Oreo is nothing if not playful. The brand has released countless iterations of its iconic cookie — some of them limited-edition, some permanent. It has even collaborated on a juicy red wine. So when Oreo says it is introducing its “most playful cookie ever,” it’s worth paying attention.

The new, limited-edition variety — the Most Oreo Oreo — starts with two chocolate-flavored “basecakes,” which are “playfully packed with ‘Most Stuf’ levels of creme,” according to a press release. Then, “for the first time ever, the creme has real Oreo grind mixed in,” rendering the whole thing “meta” because it is “a cookie quite literally stuffed with itself.”

Cookie-loving mind … blown.

The Most Oreo Oreo cookie is currently available for pre-sale on Oreo.com. Starting January 30, the brand will roll it out to retail stores nationwide, although it will be available only for a limited time.

Underscoring the cookie’s “playful” and “meta” themes, Oreo is also unveiling a metaverse experience — The Oreoverse” — in which fans can play multi-level cookie-themed games and compete for prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize. The Oreoverse can be accessed in Meta Horizon Worlds or on Oreoverse.Oreo.com.

“By scanning the pack,” cookie fans “will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world,” Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo senior brand manager, notes in the release.

OREOVERSE Martha Stewart Ryan McCallister

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Oreo

Photo courtesy of Oreo

Oreo lovers can also watch Martha Stewart (apparently an Oreo lover herself, albeit a “metaverse novice”) navigate the Oreoverse by tuning in to @Oreo on Facebook or @Oreo on Instagram on Monday, January 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

“Oreo is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit,” Rosenbloom said. “The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us.”

And you thought playing with your Oreo stopped at opening it up and scraping the Stuf off with your teeth …

Related Content:

Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack Break the Record for World’s Largest Pizza

The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes

22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Next Up

Pillsbury and Lisa Frank Bring Back Their Unicorn Sugar Cookie

We can't get enough of the sweet nostalgia.

Snickerdoodle Oreos Are About To Be Your New Holiday Favorite

With snickerdoodle-flavor cookies and green-and-red-sugar-flecked cinnamon 'creme,' they blend the festive and the familiar.

How to Freeze Cookies and Cookie Dough

Plus precisely how to thaw and bake them.

How to Keep Cookies Soft

Plus, how to revive cookies that have turned hard (yep, it's possible).

How to Use a Cookie Press

Using a cookie press is as satisfying as messing around with your kid’s Play-Doh Fun Factory.

KitchenAid’s Latest Stand Mixer Is a Stunning Soft Green

The newest addition to its Design Series Stand Mixers, Blossom is colored thyme with a hammered copper bowl that grows with you.

Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line

Brownies, biscuits and cornbread are on the lineup.

This New Chocolate Claims to Make the Best Cookies — We Put It to the Test

There was a clear winner (and some great runners-up)!

3 Great Recipes for Keto Christmas Cookies

Put down the royal icing.

Need a Weekend Activity? Take a Cookie Class With Your Kids

There's no age limit when it comes to baking cookies.

On TV

Giada at Home

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

10 Truffle Products That Will Add Depth to Any Dish Jan 25, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards Jan 23, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

All-Clad's Factory Seconds Sale Just Got Extended Jan 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 20, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Jan 19, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Juicers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 18, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Fruit Gifts Worthy of Any Lunar New Year Spread Jan 12, 2023

By: Patty Lee

7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi Jan 12, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

22 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 24, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

21 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Jan 18, 2023

By: Meagan Adler and Margaret Wong

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Jan 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 24, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen