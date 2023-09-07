At Long Last, Oreo Brings Back Its ‘Most Requested’ Flavor
Red Velvet Oreos are back, baby!
For years now, since Nabisco discontinued Red Velvet Oreos from shelves in 2020 to make room for other flavors, fans of the crimson-colored sandwich cookies have been clamoring for their return. They are, a brand spokesperson says, Oreo’s “most requested flavor return.”
“THESE … COOKIES WERE SO GOOD I NEVER FELT SUCH HAPPINESS FROM DEVOURING ONE OF THESE WHILE PLAYING LIFE IS STRANGE I HAVE NOT BEEN HAPPY SINCE THEY STOPPED SELLING THEM PLESASEEEEE BRIGN THEM BACK I BEG YOU,” wrote one apparent all-caps fan on a petition demanding that Red Velvet Oreos be brought back.
Well, all that clamoring and cajoling and begging has paid off. As the brand has coyly hinted on its social media channels, Oreo Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies, which promise to be “packed with the indulgent red textures of cake, cookies and rich cream,” are coming back this month.
Hitting stores nationwide on September 12, for the first time since 2020 and only while supplies last, the limited-edition cookies feature a red-velvet-flavor basecake and cream-cheese-flavor creme.
For fans of the cookies, it is a true moment of triumph. As one person declared on an Oreos social media thread: “We’ve won.”
