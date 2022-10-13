Recipes
Kellogg’s Brings Back Fan-favorite Cinnabon Cereal

We love a breakfast treat in tiny cereal form.

October 13, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Cereal

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

The aroma of Cinnabon — wafting through the food court at the mall or across your airport gate as you wait to board your plane — is unmistakable … and unforgettable. So it’s probably not so surprising that fans of a cereal inspired by the bakery’s trademark cinnamon rolls haven’t forgotten it in the five years that have elapsed since Kellogg’s discontinued it in 2018.

Those fans apparently pleaded and petitioned for the cereal to be re-introduced. And now Kellogg's and Cinnabon have teamed up to give them what they wanted: Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal will soon roll back onto supermarket shelves. Its long-awaited return to the boxed cereal aisle follows the cereal’s re-introduction last year in Jumbo Snax (that is, single-serving snack pack) form.

The cereal’s crisp pieces are shaped swirly little cinnamon rolls and topped with cinnamon sugar and the sweet flavor of frosting, so that each bite “delivers the warmth and sweetness of Cinnabon’s iconic bakery treats,” according to a press release.

“Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued,” Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, says. “We're thrilled to finally be able to grant fans’ wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love.”

Initially rolling out at Sam’s Club later this month, Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal will be available in two sizes (an 8.7-ounce box for $4.99 and a 13.9-ounce box for $5.99) at additional retailers nationwide in December.

And to those who clamored for Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal to return? Congrats! We’re sure this victory is sweet.

Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

