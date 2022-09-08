Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’

We could see these being a great option for grabbing breakfast on your morning commute or to hand to your kids on the way to school on those mornings you’re running late — and also on camping trips, car trips or in a fridge-less dorm room. Kellogg’s says people who’ve tried them report liking them because it’s easier “to grab a bottle of water or find water than make sure that I have milk” and because they are “Easy to store. Easy to travel with – and kids love it.” All of which makes sense.