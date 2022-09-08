Recipes
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’

No need to cry over spilled milk. Or being out of milk.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
September 08, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Cereal

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Keeping cereal on hand for breakfast is easy and convenient. Making sure you have fresh milk to pour on it, though, is less so. And then there’s the matter of portability. Kellogg’s is now offering a solution: Cereal “Instabowls” that require nothing but water.

The cereal maker has just launched a line of portable, pre-portioned, single-serve, no-mess Instabowls in four of its most popular cereal varieties — Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch — that require no milk at all. All you have to do is add cold water to the fill line, give it a quick stir and watch the “instantized milk” become “real milk.”

We could see these being a great option for grabbing breakfast on your morning commute or to hand to your kids on the way to school on those mornings you’re running late — and also on camping trips, car trips or in a fridge-less dorm room. Kellogg’s says people who’ve tried them report liking them because it’s easier “to grab a bottle of water or find water than make sure that I have milk” and because they are “Easy to store. Easy to travel with – and kids love it.” All of which makes sense.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” Chris Stolsky, marketing director at Kellogg Company, says in a press release. “We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes or clean-up.”

Kellogg's Froot Loops Insta-Bowls Breakfast Cereal

$1.98
Walmart
Buy It

The Instabowls, priced at $1.98 per bowl, are now available at Walmart and are expected, in time, to roll out to additional retailers nationwide. And if the reaction to them on Instagram is any indication, they’re likely to be a hit with consumers.

Commenters have called them “interesting,” “smart,” “genius” and “fire.” Our favorite comment, though, was the person who weighed in, “This is like Ramen for Cereal.” Haha, but surely not as salty.

