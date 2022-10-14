Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
The cereal is said to contain a special, cooling "slow-release flavor ingredient."
Some cereals are cool, and some cereals are really cool. Kellogg’s says its new The Elf on the Shelf-themed cereal actually “cools your mouth” while you eat it.
Kellogg’s holiday-centric The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal, which will be available only for a limited time, features pieces of frosted star-shaped cereal and mini-marshmallows and the sweet flavor of vanilla ice cream. It’s also made with a “special, slow-release flavor ingredient” the brand says “awakens the senses” and summons the feeling that “you just took a bite out of a fresh-made snowball.”
“The Elf on the Shelf and Scout Elves have joined our families and hearts as a beloved holiday tradition, igniting creativity and sparking holiday joy for the entire season,” Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, says in a news release. “With this new cooling cereal, we’ve dreamt up one more way families can bring the wonder of the season home, this time with a cereal that’s just as delicious as it is magical.”
The intriguing new cereal joins Kellogg’s existing lineup of The Elf on the Shelf cereals, including Hot Cocoa and Sugar Cookie flavors, as well as other The Elf on the Shelf-branded snack products. It’s available starting in October only at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box.
We’re guessing you’ll want to put on your warmest robe and slippers when you eat it …
Related Content: