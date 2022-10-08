All the Ways to Christmas-ify Your Halloween This Year

We can all agree that hot cocoa is the unofficial drink of Christmas, so it’s more than appropriate for you to sip on a cup while you are busy blending together your Halloween and Christmas traditions this October. We have a sneaking suspicion that all the little witches and wizards in your coven will fall in love with the adorable hot cocoa bombs included below, which require little more than hot milk (or boiled water) and a mug to make. If you want to turn your cocoa making into an activity the entire family can enjoy on Halloween night, Food Network Magazine’s brand-new Extra-Dark Hot Cocoa (pictured above) or Food Network Kitchen’s Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs both make a delicious hands-on choice. To finish your drinks off, be sure to stretch a sticky batch of these marshmallow cobwebs over the top of each drink.