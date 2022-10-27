Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken
Slow-Cooker Shredded Chicken
Trending Recipes
Monster Veggie Burgers
Monster Veggie Burgers
Food Network Kitchen’s Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana, as seen on Food Network.
Copycat Zuppa Toscana
Halloween Oreo Roll
Halloween Oreo Roll
Baked Pork Chops
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
Shop
What's New
7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online
29 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Trade For
8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining
10 Best Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Coffee Grinders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

October 27, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Aldi

Photo courtesy of Aldi

The countdown to the countdown is on. In just a few days — on Wednesday, November 2 — Aldi will release nearly all of its highly anticipated array of Advent and holiday calendars.

Aldi first introduced its line of Advent calendars in the United States in 2018, and the no-frills, big-thrills grocery store chain has promised that this year’s collection, which adds up to 25 in all, is “bigger and better than ever before.”

The fan-favorite Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99) and Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99) will return for 2022 — priced the same as they were in 2021. And the Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99), Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar ($39.99) and Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($29.99) are also coming back.

But the big excitement is always the new additions to Aldi’s extensive line of Advent calendars, which, once they drop next week, will be available in stores only until supplies last. Brand-new calendars include the Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($19.99)— boasting “25 days of holiday heat.”

There’s also the new Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar, ($39.99) with the candles in the calendar, which is not to be confused with the Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle ($4.99), with the calendar on the candle. (Yes, confusing.) And, because people who celebrate Hanukkah may also enjoy opening a little window each day and finding a treat behind it, Aldi has added the Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah ($5.99) to its 2022 calendar lineup.

Chocolates, cheeses, wine, beer, hard cider and now hot sauce, not to mention toys and crafts and socks and more: Marking the days until Christmas in a variety of tasty ways is definitely an Aldi thing. (Though, to be sure, there are plenty of other Advent calendars to consider this year as well.) Let the countdown begin!

Related Content:

21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining

AVEC Cocktail Mixers Are My Happy Hour Go-To — Whether I'm Drinking or Not

Next Up

This Wrapping Paper Smells Just Like Bacon

Add this to your list of holiday musts.

What’s the Right Way to Eat Candy Corn?

According to this survey, there are a host of options.

Tired of That Old Gingerbread House? Try a Gingerbread Dive Bar

Miller High Life’s holiday launch includes a gingerbread pool table, cornhole set and maple syrup for that sticky-floor finishing touch.

There’s Only One Holiday Drink Starbucks Serves All Over the Globe – Can You Guess Which One?

The coffee chain released a list of 27 festive beverages it serves around the world.

Starbucks Rings in the Holiday Season With a New Sugar Cookie Latte

We’re surprised it wasn’t already in the seasonal rotation.

3 Tips for Large Batch Baking, According to a Pastry Chef

Here’s what I learned from bringing a newly developed dessert from a test kitchen to the public.

Where to Get Jack-o’-Lantern Pizzas This Halloween

Here are a few pizza chains offering pumpkin-shaped pies with pepperoni smiles.

Grab One of These Nationally Shipped Grill Boxes for Memorial Day

Get gorgeous picks of meat, seafood and even vegetables straight to your door.

16 Gifts to Buy for Teens

Whether the teenager in your life loves to flex their baking skills or simply snack in bed, we know the perfect thing to get them.

16 Food-Themed Clothing and Accessories to Gift

These delicious bags, slippers and hats are hard to resist!

On TV

Outchef'd

10am | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30am | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Halloween Baking Championship

10pm | 9c

What's New

7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online Oct 27, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

29 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Trade For Oct 27, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining Oct 26, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

10 Best Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Coffee Grinders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Oct 25, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Your Co-Workers Oct 24, 2022

By: Allison Russo

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Oct 24, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

110 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Oct 27, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

24 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Oct 26, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Things You Didn't Know About Shopping at the Dollar Store Oct 24, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Everything You Want to Know About Light Wine Oct 24, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

31 Best Vegan Gifts for Plant-Based Loved Ones Oct 20, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

30 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Oct 21, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

25 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less Oct 20, 2022

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Speakers for Every Kind of Dinner Party Oct 20, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Food Network Staffers' Favorite Plant-Based Products Oct 26, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

Target Just Announced Major Black Friday Deals Start Now Oct 21, 2022

By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

Food Network Kitchen's Ultimate Thanksgiving Turkey Toolkit Oct 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New (and Returning) Halloween Candy You Can Buy This Year Oct 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022 Oct 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and Rachel Trujillo

The Espresso Machine One Food Network Editor Can't Stop Talking About Oct 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

20 Holiday Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 18, 2022

Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals Oct 13, 2022

By: Samantha Marcus

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day Oct 13, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host Oct 21, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold