Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

There’s also the new Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar, ($39.99) with the candles in the calendar, which is not to be confused with the Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle ($4.99), with the calendar on the candle. (Yes, confusing.) And, because people who celebrate Hanukkah may also enjoy opening a little window each day and finding a treat behind it, Aldi has added the Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah ($5.99) to its 2022 calendar lineup.