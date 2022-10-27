Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.
The countdown to the countdown is on. In just a few days — on Wednesday, November 2 — Aldi will release nearly all of its highly anticipated array of Advent and holiday calendars.
Aldi first introduced its line of Advent calendars in the United States in 2018, and the no-frills, big-thrills grocery store chain has promised that this year’s collection, which adds up to 25 in all, is “bigger and better than ever before.”
The fan-favorite Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99) and Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99) will return for 2022 — priced the same as they were in 2021. And the Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99), Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar ($39.99) and Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($29.99) are also coming back.
But the big excitement is always the new additions to Aldi’s extensive line of Advent calendars, which, once they drop next week, will be available in stores only until supplies last. Brand-new calendars include the Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($19.99)— boasting “25 days of holiday heat.”
There’s also the new Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar, ($39.99) with the candles in the calendar, which is not to be confused with the Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle ($4.99), with the calendar on the candle. (Yes, confusing.) And, because people who celebrate Hanukkah may also enjoy opening a little window each day and finding a treat behind it, Aldi has added the Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah ($5.99) to its 2022 calendar lineup.
Chocolates, cheeses, wine, beer, hard cider and now hot sauce, not to mention toys and crafts and socks and more: Marking the days until Christmas in a variety of tasty ways is definitely an Aldi thing. (Though, to be sure, there are plenty of other Advent calendars to consider this year as well.) Let the countdown begin!
