Aldi’s 2023 Advent Calendars Are Now in Stores
This year, you can count down the days in cider, sparkling wine, Irish cream and red wine either sweet or dry.
The holiday season brings a lot to look forward to. Cookies, cocktails and other festive comestibles are just the food-centric beginning of a long list. Also high on that list is Aldi’s array of Advent calendars, offering a broad range of delightful treats and surprises to those who enjoy opening little windows, one at a time, day by seasonal day.
Since the supermarket chain first brought its cult-favorite line of Advent calendars to the United States in 2018, the collection has become a holiday-season staple, returning and expanding each year. The 2023 collection is now rolling out — the first batch dropped on November 1, and more will arrive on November 29 and December 6 — and it includes returning favorites and exciting new items with which to count down the days.
This year’s returning offerings include the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($13.99), Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($14.99), Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99), Choceur 24-Day Advent Calendar ($8.99), Choceur Kids Advent Calendar ($1.49), Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar ($16.99) and Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99), as well as calendars featuring candles, toys and dog and cat products.
New food-related countdown calendars for 2023 include Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider ($19.99), featuring 12 “fun flavors” of “wicked good” hard cider, including Juicy Pear, Caramel Apple and Berry Ginger, as well as Sparking Magic Sparkling Wine Variety Pack ($29.99), a gift-ready box containing six 200 ml bottles of sparkling wine.
Also new this year are the 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar ($29.99), Holiday Magic 5 Days of Sweet Red Wine ($19.99) and Holiday Magic 5 Days of Dry Red Wine ($19.99).
New non-food calendars will let you tick off the days with non-edible treats ranging from puzzles to different kinds of slime. Aldi is even offering an Advent Calendar in the form of a garland you hang on your mantle — Merry Moments Advent Calendar Garland ($12.99) — complete with little stockings you open to find a treat. (Adorable.)
And note that, while Advent doesn’t officially start until Sunday, December 3, these calendars are popular, limited-time-only, while-supplies-last items and tend to sell out quickly. So if you want to snag one and celebrate the season with a variety of coffees or hot sauces, wines or cheeses, grab your cart quarter and get a move on.
