Recipes
Recipe of the Day
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Chicken Perloo
Trending Recipes
Roasted Turkey
The Best Roasted Turkey
Watergate Salad
Watergate Salad
Food Network Kitchen’s Turkey Tail Cupcakes, as seen on Food Network.
Turkey Tail Cupcakes
Green Bean Cobbler
Green Bean Cobbler
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Tyson Is Recalling Almost 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Pieces
Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?
Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart
Currently Obsessed With...
The Phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ Can Now Be Used in All 50 States
Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart
Shop
What's New
8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits You Can Order for 2023
26 Best Holiday Gifts for Teens
What to Buy from Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale
28 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online
Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

Aldi’s 2023 Advent Calendars Are Now in Stores

This year, you can count down the days in cider, sparkling wine, Irish cream and red wine either sweet or dry.

November 08, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Aldi

Photo courtesy of Aldi

The holiday season brings a lot to look forward to. Cookies, cocktails and other festive comestibles are just the food-centric beginning of a long list. Also high on that list is Aldi’s array of Advent calendars, offering a broad range of delightful treats and surprises to those who enjoy opening little windows, one at a time, day by seasonal day.

Since the supermarket chain first brought its cult-favorite line of Advent calendars to the United States in 2018, the collection has become a holiday-season staple, returning and expanding each year. The 2023 collection is now rolling out — the first batch dropped on November 1, and more will arrive on November 29 and December 6 — and it includes returning favorites and exciting new items with which to count down the days.

This year’s returning offerings include the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($13.99), Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($14.99), Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99), Choceur 24-Day Advent Calendar ($8.99), Choceur Kids Advent Calendar ($1.49), Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar ($16.99) and Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99), as well as calendars featuring candles, toys and dog and cat products.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Aldi

Photo courtesy of Aldi

New food-related countdown calendars for 2023 include Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider ($19.99), featuring 12 “fun flavors” of “wicked good” hard cider, including Juicy Pear, Caramel Apple and Berry Ginger, as well as Sparking Magic Sparkling Wine Variety Pack ($29.99), a gift-ready box containing six 200 ml bottles of sparkling wine.

Also new this year are the 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar ($29.99), Holiday Magic 5 Days of Sweet Red Wine ($19.99) and Holiday Magic 5 Days of Dry Red Wine ($19.99).

New non-food calendars will let you tick off the days with non-edible treats ranging from puzzles to different kinds of slime. Aldi is even offering an Advent Calendar in the form of a garland you hang on your mantle — Merry Moments Advent Calendar Garland ($12.99) — complete with little stockings you open to find a treat. (Adorable.)

And note that, while Advent doesn’t officially start until Sunday, December 3, these calendars are popular, limited-time-only, while-supplies-last items and tend to sell out quickly. So if you want to snag one and celebrate the season with a variety of coffees or hot sauces, wines or cheeses, grab your cart quarter and get a move on.

Related Content:

92 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season

Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?

What Would Tony P, Your Average 25-Year-Old Bachelor in D.C., Cook?

Next Up

There’s Only One Holiday Drink Starbucks Serves All Over the Globe – Can You Guess Which One?

The coffee chain released a list of 27 festive beverages it serves around the world.

Starbucks Rings in the Holiday Season With a New Sugar Cookie Latte

We’re surprised it wasn’t already in the seasonal rotation.

Tired of That Old Gingerbread House? Try a Gingerbread Dive Bar

Miller High Life’s holiday launch includes a gingerbread pool table, cornhole set and maple syrup for that sticky-floor finishing touch.

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

Cardi B’s Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Debuts a New Holiday Flavor

Boozy peppermint Whipshots are coming to candy-cane up your cocktails.

Hefty’s New Snack Scarf Helps You Sneak Food Out of Parties

It features secret slider storage bag pockets to keep your leftovers fresh while keeping you warm.

This Twist on Panettone Sold Out In 8 Hours – But Now It’s Back

Get your hands on Kitsby’s vibrant ube panettone and bring something unique to the holiday party.

Wendy’s New Peppermint Frosty Is Here for the Holidays

Plus, Frosty Key Tags are back.

Sorry Starbucks Fans, There Will Be No New Holiday Drink This Year

But the chain will be bringing back plenty of fan favorites and a brand new holiday cup design.

Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer

It’s inspired by the one in A Christmas Story.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits You Can Order for 2023 Nov 8, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo and Taylor Murray

26 Best Holiday Gifts for Teens Nov 8, 2023

By: Ian Claro

What to Buy from Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 8, 2023

By: Allison Russo

28 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 7, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Nov 3, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

19 Best Wine Basket Gifts for the Vino Lover in Your Life Nov 2, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Nov 2, 2023

By: Samantha Lande, Morgan Faulkner and Regina Ragone

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Is Here — and It Has 30+ Food Gifts Nov 2, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

28 Best Teacher Gifts Nov 2, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

A Dietitian’s Review of Sakara’s Insta-Famous Meal Plans Oct 30, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 1, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Deep Fryers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Santoku Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

35 Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

92 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Nov 7, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Oct 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

30 Personalized Gifts for the Kitchen Home Cooks Will Love Oct 26, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These Are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

35 Gifts For Your Favorite Home Baker Nov 2, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Thirsti Soda Maker Oct 20, 2023

By: Joelle Battista

Our Place Launches the All-New Dream Cooker Multi-Cooker Oct 19, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Electric Kettles, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pizza Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Potato Mashers, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Rolling Pins, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Nov 2, 2023

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days Oct 11, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor