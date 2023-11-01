Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Carbonara Mashed Potatoes
Carbonara Mashed Potatoes
Trending Recipes
Roasted Turkey
The Best Roasted Turkey
Watergate Salad
Watergate Salad
Food Network Kitchen’s Turkey Tail Cupcakes, as seen on Food Network.
Turkey Tail Cupcakes
Green Bean Cobbler
Green Bean Cobbler
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Pepper X Unseats Carolina Reaper as World’s Hottest Pepper
It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey
What Does Travis Kelce Eat Every Day?
Currently Obsessed With...
It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey
Giant Charcuterie Board Sets New World Record
Shop
What's New
25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Is Here — and It Has 30+ Food Gifts
28 Best Teacher Gifts
5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?

Though iced, the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will still bring the warmth of holiday spices.

November 01, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

It’s that time of year when the world starts to sip its special seasonal coffee beverages from remarkably zeitgeist-reflecting Starbucks holiday cups.

On Thursday, November 2, the coffee chain is kicking off the holiday season with two new limited-time-only beverages — one cold and widely available, one hot and to be found only at select locations — and a bunch of returning favorite holiday drinks and treats. It is also debuting four new cheery holiday cups with designs intended to “capture the magic and joy of the season.”

With both new beverages, which we had a chance to taste ahead of their debut, Starbucks is leaning into seasonally suitable flavor of gingerbread. We found both of them to be seriously delicious.

The new cold beverage, Starbucks Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, plays to the year-round popularity of the chain’s iced beverages, offering a cool new take on creamy oat milk and chai spices and featuring the cinnamony, homespun warmth of fresh-baked gingerbread cookies, with an extra sprinkle of spice on top.

The drink, which is also available hot, is “a love letter to gingerbread and ginger,” says Starbucks Senior Beverage Developer Matt Thornton in a statement. “The gingerbread flavor amplifies the spice of the chai.”

It will be available at Starbucks locations nationwide alongside such returning seasonal favorites as Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Also returning will be Starbucks’ original Gingerbread Latte, a holiday beverage that was available in the U.S. for nearly two decades following its launch in 2000, and the chain’s returning, moist and flavorful Gingerbread Loaf.

“There’s something about gingerbread that just feels like the holidays,” Thornton said.

U.S. Starbucks locations that serve the chain’s new(ish) olive-oil-infused Oleato beverages will also be serving the first Oleato holiday beverage: the new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, steamed oat milk and “notes of warm gingerbread” and is “finished with a subtle dusting of bright ginger and citrus.”

To Billy Aleri, senior product developer for Starbucks, the beverage evokes the taste of freshly baked gingerbread and olive oil cake.

“A lot of Italian desserts use citrus flavors during the holidays,” Aleri notes. “It was an opportunity to blend the spices with the olive oil, and the citrus was the ingredient that really brought these flavors together.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to this year’s two new drinks, Starbucks is also debuting four new holiday cups for hot beverages, plus a new holiday cold cup. Last year marked the cups’ 25th anniversary and provided a chance to look back and realize how much the cup designs said about the times in which they were released.

The 2023 holiday cups are all about the bright, bold and upbeat, featuring pops of bright pink alongside the traditional holiday reds and greens. The designs also include magical sparkles and are meant to convey the excitement of joining in celebration with family and friends.

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,’” Kristy Cameron, Starbucks’ creative director, says in a news release. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.”

Each cup features a seasonal design: Party Plaid was inspired by a classic, but modern plaid scarf, says Bridget Shilling, the designer behind this year’s cup collection, while Peppermint Swirl combines the “familiarity of tissue paper and the swirling shapes of peppermint candies.”

Ribbon Spool looks as if it’s wrapped with colorful ribbons, Bauble Wrap features mod, retro holiday ornaments, and the cold cup is all about those snow-white baubles and sparkles.

All the cup designs include a gift tag, so you can customize them with your own holiday message.

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our [employees] and customers,” Cameron says. “My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends.”

Related Content:

What Would Tony P, Your Average 25-Year-Old Bachelor in D.C., Cook?

88 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season

7 Best Travel Mugs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month

The chain is offering the deal on all fall drinks in September.

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s — here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

Starbucks' Iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Turns 20

How a squash-colored longshot became a cultural phenomenon.

Starbucks' Fall Menu Has Arrived. Here Are All the Highlights.

The PSL turns 20 and is joined by brand-new menu items and returning fall favorites.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Nov 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande, Morgan Faulkner and Regina Ragone

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Is Here — and It Has 30+ Food Gifts Nov 1, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

28 Best Teacher Gifts Nov 1, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

A Dietitian’s Review of Sakara’s Insta-Famous Meal Plans Oct 30, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 1, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Deep Fryers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Santoku Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

35 Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

88 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Oct 26, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Oct 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

30 Personalized Gifts for the Kitchen Home Cooks Will Love Oct 26, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These Are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

35 Gifts For Your Favorite Home Baker Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Thirsti Soda Maker Oct 20, 2023

By: Joelle Battista

Our Place Launches the All-New Dream Cooker Multi-Cooker Oct 19, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Electric Kettles, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pizza Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Potato Mashers, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Rolling Pins, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Oct 13, 2023

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days Oct 11, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

These Amazon Products Are Still On Sale — Even After Prime Big Deal Days Oct 12, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300 Oct 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season Oct 9, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Tofu Presses, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

13 New Scary Good Halloween Candies You Should Try This Year Oct 17, 2023

By: Amy Reiter, Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023 Oct 16, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic, Rachel Trujillo and Morgan Faulkner