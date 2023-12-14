Recipes
Starbucks Introduces Another Holiday Drink: Iced, Merry Mint White Mocha

The seasonal lineup just got even sweeter.

December 14, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

It’s been more than a month since Starbucks introduced its lineup of holiday beverages, not to mention its festive holiday cups, at the beginning of November. More than a month since its “love letter to gingerbread,” Starbucks’ new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, stole our hearts. And if you, like us, thought the coffee chain was done debuting new seasonal beverages, it seems we all have another thing coming. Starbucks has an extra new holiday sip up its sleeve.

This week, the chain is introducing the new iced Merry Mint White Mocha, which will be available for a limited time this season of good cheer. The drink features Starbucks Signature espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Boosting its festive appeal, it is then topped off with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls. The Merry Mint White Mocha will be available for ordering via the Starbucks app.

Oh, and here’s a bonus. On Thursdays through the rest of December, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you can try the new Merry Mint White Mocha or whatever your favorite Starbucks beverage happens to be, for half the price. Starting Thursday, December 14, and extending through the end of the month, Rewards members can get 50 percent off any drink (yes, any drink) they order between the hours of noon to 6 pm. Starbucks is calling the deal, which is valid at participating U.S. Starbucks locations and limited to one drink per member, “Festive ThursYays.”

Starbucks deals continue this weekend. On December 16 and 17, it is offering, at select locations, a free short Hot Chocolate to customers who order any handcrafted beverage size Grande or larger (including the new Merry Mint White Mocha) in the store or drive-through or via the Starbucks app.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

And if, while you’re treating yourself to a yummy drink, it suddenly occurs to you that it’s the season of giving and you’re behind on your holiday shopping, Starbucks is discounting its gifts for last-minute shoppers as well. Now through December 25, it’s offering 50 percent off packaged coffee, including Starbucks Holiday Blend or Starbucks Christmas Blend and merchandise. Procrastinators can pick up cold cups, tumblers and mugs, ornaments, and other merch; cross coffee-loving recipients off their lists; and save while they’re sipping. Happy holidays, indeed.

