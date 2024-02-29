Recipes
Dunkin’ Spiked Will Soon Be Available in Twice as Many States

The doughnut chain’s boozy coffee and tea lines are expanding, months after its ‘explosive launch.’ Here’s where you’ll be able to find it.

February 29, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Dunkin--Spiked-Press-Release-Image

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

Last August, Dunkin’ rolled into the booze biz, releasing a line of ready-to-drink alcoholic versions of some of its most popular drinks. The hitch is that the doughnut chain’s line of hard iced coffee and iced tea beverages, Dunkin’ Spiked, was made available in stores in only 13 states.

But now, seven months after what the brand calls an “explosive launch,” Dunkin’ Spiked is dramatically expanding its availability, offering its Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas for sale at retail stores in 15 additional states, bringing its reach to 28 states in all.

Dunkin’ Spiked’s initial launch focused primarily on the Northeast, which makes sense given that Dunkin’ is Boston-based. It quickly became the top-selling hard coffee, according to the brand, and is currently available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, among other states.

This new expansion, which will take place in the first half of 2024, will bring it to states in the Midwest and South including Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, Illinois, Virginia and Indiana. (You can use the Dunkin' Spiked product finder to see if it’s available near you.)

“We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’, says in a press release. “We’ve been working hard to meet that demand and are starting the year strong by doubling our retail footprint across the country.”

The Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea line includes four flavors: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher. With an ABV of five percent, the drinks come in a variety 12-pack. The brand also offers a standalone six-pack of the Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea; it plans to roll out a 12-pack and 24-ounce single-serve can of that flavor, as well as a 24-ounce single-serve can of the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, in March.

The Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee line also features four flavors inspired by classic Dunkin’ coffee flavors (Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla), has an ABV of six percent, and also comes in a variety 12-pack. The line also includes a standalone four-pack of 12-ounce cans of the Original Iced Coffee, with plans to introduce a 24-ounce single-serving can in March.

Hard coffee and tea fans can also expect “exciting new product developments to come later this year,” Gilbert says.

