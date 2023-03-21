Recipes
Dunkin’ Discontinues the Beloved Dunkaccino

The coffee-meets-hot-chocolate beverage is no more.

March 21, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1439346366

Photo by: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Pour one out for the Dunkaccino. The coffee-meets-hot-chocolate beverage, promoted as “a match made in heaven,” is headed to the great beyond. Dunkin’ is officially retiring the hot drink after featuring it on its menu for 23 years.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” the company confirms to CNN. “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future.”

Introduced in 2000 as “a unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors,” the Dunkaccino was once also served as a frozen beverage. Now, alas, it has been quietly phased out.

The response from some fans on Twitter, however, has not been quiet at all.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT DUNKACCINO,” wrote one. (Indeed, Dunkaccino.)

“So there's really no reason to go [to Dunkin’] anymore …” another concluded.

Many commenters also took the opportunity to harken back to this parody commercial for the Dunkaccino starring Al Pacino.

“[sadly] It's not Dunk anymore, it’s Al,” lamented one.

R.I.P., Dunkaccino. (Let the clamoring for its return begin.)

