Dunkin’ Is Putting Booze In Its Iced Coffees and Teas

The new Dunkin’ Spiked line puts an 'adult beverage' twist on classic Dunkin' coffee and tea drinks.

August 15, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Coffee Drinks

Dunkin’ is getting into the booze biz. The doughnut-and-coffee chain is releasing a line of ready-to-drink alcoholic versions of some of its most popular drinks. Starting later this month, Dunkin’ Spiked, a line of iced coffees and iced teas, will debut in grocery and package (a.k.a. liquor) stores in 12 states.

The expansion from doughnuts and coffee into boozy beverages is basically a doubling down on the chain’s recent doughnut-beer collaborations.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers,” Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development, says in a press statement. “The growing appetite for adult beverages inspired us to put a twist on our customers’ favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Iced Tea and Refresher flavors.”

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas, the brand’s initial foray into hard tea, will be first out of the gate, with availability in late August in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

With five percent alcohol by volume, the teas will come in four flavors: Dunkin’ Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea (sweet black tea “with a bright citrus finish” and a “twist of lemon flavor”), Dunkin’ Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea (half black tea, half lemonade), Dunkin’ Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher (green tea with a “slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor”) and Dunkin’ Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher (green tea with a tropical fruit spin).

The teas will be available in a 12-can mix pack, featuring three 12-ounce cans of each flavor; a six-pack of 12-ounce Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans; and single 19.2-ounce Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will follow, with availability in the same 12 states, in early September. With six percent alcohol by volume, they’ll also come in four flavors, each inspired by a Dunkin’ coffee flavor: Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee (“classic Dunkin’ coffee flavor”), Dunkin’ Spiked Caramel Iced Coffee (“sweet and delicious caramel flavor”), Dunkin’ Spiked Mocha Iced Coffee (“bold, chocolatey and approachably decadent”) and Dunkin’ Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee (“creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet”).

The iced coffees will be available for purchase in a 12-can mix pack, offering three 12-ounce cans of each flavor; a four-pack of 12-ounce Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans; and single 19.2-ounce Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans.

You can use the product finder on dunkinspiked.com to track down a spot to purchase the boozy coffees and teas.

Gilbert says the Dunkin’ Spiked drinks are “perfect for day or night enjoyment.”

“This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip,” he says.

We doughnut doubt it.

