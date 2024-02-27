Recipes
Trending Recipes
Sheet Pan Tofu Tacos
Guinness Brownies
Fudgy Guinness Brownies
Everything Bagel Cottage Cheese Bowls
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup for Reshoots, as seen on Food Network.
Italian Wedding Soup
Kaya Toast
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Beat Bobby Flay
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
You Won’t Believe What This Tinned “Fish” is Made Of
Currently Obsessed With...
This Chalk Drawing of a Stanley Quencher Cup Is Seriously Impressive
How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?
Shop
What's New
Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals
6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
17 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook
30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Isn’t KFC’s ‘Chizza’ Just … Chicken Parm?

The new fried chicken-pizza mashup arrives at U.S. locations this week.

February 27, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KFC

Photo courtesy of KFC

Remember the KFC Double Down? The breadless “sandwich,” which featured two KFC chicken filets in lieu of buns, with cheese, bacon and sauce tucked between them, blew minds when it was initially introduced in 2010. It was a phenomenon — something new and different — and when it went away in 2014, people clamored for it and started petitions begging for its return, prompting KFC to bring it back for a limited time in March 2023.

It is apparently in that spirit — invoking the name of the hallowed Double Down, in fact — that KFC is introducing in the U.S. a new limited-time menu addition: a fried chicken-pizza mashup it’s calling a Chizza (pronounced “cheetza”).

“KFC has done it again – pairing the unexpected to create another mouthwatering meal,” the chain boasts in a press release, noting that its latest offering is “not pizza, it’s Chizza.”

What, exactly is Chizza? Why, it’s two Extra Crispy white-meat fried chicken filets with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and pepperoni on top. It has also been available in quite a few countries around the world (Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Mexico and others) since it was first introduced in the Philippines in 2015.

On Monday, February 26, this “international smash hit” and “global phenomenon,” as KFC has dubbed it, became available at locations in the United States.

“Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza,” Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S., says in a statement. “The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!”

We decided to take Chavez’s advice and rush right out and try the Chizza (pairing it with KFC’s Blackberry Lemonade, another current limited-time-only menu option). Mostly, we wondered, was this thing different from chicken parmesan? Because it really sounds a lot like chicken parm …

And? Yeah, total chicken parmesan — maybe a little crisper than your average take, but not groundbreaking, unless you consider throwing some pepperoni on top of your chicken parm to be crazy-exciting uncharted territory.

While the Chizza didn’t strike us as terribly innovative and the experience of eating it was notably un-pizzalike — a knife and fork situation, not a hand food — what it lacked in originality, it made up for in taste: The meal was flavorful, not too heavy and very satisfying. We could easily see returning to KFC to order it again.

A chicken parm by any other name would still taste as great …

Related Content:

McDonald’s Is Turning ‘WcDonald’s,’ Its Anime Counterpart, Into a Reality

I Tried Almost All the New Menu Items Taco Bell Plans to Drop in 2024

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

It’s About Dang Time – KFC Launches Chicken Nuggets

The launch is being tested at select locations.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

Popeyes’ New Blackened Chicken Sandwich May Just Reignite the Fast Food Chicken Wars

We can’t wait.

KFC Brings Back Its Mind-Boggling Bunless Chicken Sandwich, The Double Down

People have been clamoring for its return after its decade-long absence.

At Last, KFC Brings Its Fried Chicken Nuggets Nationwide

The item, which was first tested in 2022, will be available beginning March 27.

Subway Footlong Passes Sell Out in Only Six Hours

But even if you weren’t among the lucky 10,000 people to score a monthlong sandwich subscription, the chain says there’s hope.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

New Doritos Cool Ranch Papadias Are Coming to Papa Johns

They’re a cool, tangy, creative take on the chip and sandwich experience.

Man Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Taco Bell for Stinting on Beef

He says the chain promises "double the amount" of ingredients it actually provides.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Tournament of Champions

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 26, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

17 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Feb 23, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Feb 23, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart