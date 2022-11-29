Recipes
Shop
discovery+

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

November 29, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Have you heard of the McDonald’s McGold Card? The gleaming metallic card is the stuff of McLegend, reported to entitle the holder to free McDonald’s food for life. Very few people are believed to possess the elusive, exclusive McGold Cards. But now, McDonald’s says you could be one of them. (Why should celebrities have all the free-food fun?)

Stretching from December 5 until December 25, McDonald’s SZN of Sharing offers fans the chance to get their hands on their very own McGold Card on the chain’s app. It’s also providing access to a panoply of festive perks — daily deals on menu items and merch drops — that are designed for sharing.

“What would you do if you had a McGold Card? Surprise your neighbors with mid-week McNuggets? Delight unsuspecting folks behind you in the Drive Thru with free dinner?” the company asks in a press release shared with Food Network.

While you consider that, McDonald’s notes that the only way to know for sure is to actually snag one of the cards. Every purchase you make in the McDonald’s App between December 5 and 25 will increase your shot at scoring a McGold Card for you and three of your friends or family members. (There’s a limit of one entry per day — and you can enter the McGold Card sweepstakes without making a purchase here.)

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, says. “Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

Making a McDonald’s App purchase of at least $1 dollar also gets you access to two exclusive holiday merchandise drops. The first drop, on December 7, will include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle highlighting McDonald’s dipping sauces. The second drop, on December 14, will feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie and a beanie and is being offered in partnership with Diamond Supply Co.

The seasonal celebration on the app will also include food deals, including a buy-one-get-one-free offer on a Big Mac or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger deal and a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase.

So even if you don’t get lucky and snag a McGold Card, you can still drown your sorrows in free McNuggets …

