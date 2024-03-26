Wendy’s Is Giving Out Cards for Free Breakfast Sandwiches for a Year
On April 1, April Fools’ Day, the first 100 people in line at more than a thousand locations across the U.S. will snag the coupon cards.
You know that old saying about a fool and his money being soon parted? This April Fools’ Day, a bunch of Wendy’s fans are going to hold onto their money a little longer than usual.
On Monday, April 1, the first 100 people in line at participating Wendy’s locations in several regional areas across the United States will snag “special coupon cards” that entitle them to claim one free breakfast sandwich — any breakfast sandwich — every week for a whole year at any participating Wendy’s location.
The “unbelievable” April Fools’ Day offer is “no joke,” Wendy’s says in a press release.
To receive a card, customers must be age 16 or older, be present in line starting at 2 p.m., and must make a purchase. You can receive a coupon card as either a dining-room, carry-out or drive-through customer, but not a delivery customer. There is a limit of one card per customer.
The April Fools’ Day breakfast-sandwich-coupon-card giveaway is happening at more than a thousand Wendy’s restaurants across the U.S., including participating locations in the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Florida (Tampa, Orlando, Miami and West Palm Beach), Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia (Richmond). Details about the promotion may vary by market.
A spokesperson for the chain advises customers to check with their local Wendy’s to find out if they are participating and for more details.
That’s probably a good idea because the last thing anyone wants to do is show up at a location that’s not participating in the giveaway on April 1 and feel like a fool.
