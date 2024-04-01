Would You Dye Your Hair Velveeta Cheese Gold?
The brand is releasing a semi-permanent hair dye. And no, the very real product isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.
Choosing a hair color is easy. Choosing the right hair color to perfectly complement your aesthetic and undertones can be a bit more complicated. But what if instead of using your eyes to pick a hair dye that works for your palette, you chose something based on your other palate? In that case, the perfect shade for you might have been staring at you from the cheese drawer all along, as Velveeta is releasing its own hair color.
As part of its ongoing La Dolce Velveeta lifestyle campaign, today the brand is unleashing its latest product that lets fans show off their love of processed cheese. Velveeta Gold is a temporary hair dye that aims to recreate that unmistakable yellow-orange hue of your favorite Shells and Cheese or queso dip on your head. Simply apply the dye to your dry hair, let it sit for twenty minutes, then shampoo and rinse.
If you’re hesitant to commit to going gold without seeing it in person first, know that actress Julia Fox stepped out with her cheesy (in the best way) new locks at Sunday’s Knicks game.
“The signature Julia Fox vibe is something that can’t be explained and one that exudes confidence and continuously pushes the boundaries of the status quo,” Fox says in a statement provided by Velveeta. “When Velveeta shared what their brand is all about, it truly resonated with me as I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese so Velveeta is an immediate yes and Velveeta Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind.”
Four-ounce jars of Velveeta Gold semi-permanent hair dye are on sale as of April 1 at 6 a.m. ET on Amazon for $7.50. (FYI, Velveeta advises that one jar is enough to color a full head of short hair.) They’ll be available while supplies last, of course.
This isn’t the first time the minds behind La Dolce Velveeta have thought outside the cheese box. Previous collaborations have seen restaurants around the country serving Velveeta martinis, and the shell pasta-shaped Compartés chocolates filled with, you guessed it, creamy Velveeta cheese.
