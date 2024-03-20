Recipes
Jalapeños Are Getting Milder. Here’s How to Turn Up the Heat.

Pepper breeders are taming the chiles’ signature bite. We asked Food Network test kitchen recipe developers what you can do about it.

March 20, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Related To:

Chile Peppers Jalapeno Recipes Vegetable

1522168905

Photo by: Seva_blsv/Getty

Seva_blsv/Getty

Have you whipped up a batch of jalapeno poppers or spicy margaritas lately and felt that they didn’t pack a punch? You’re not alone.

Last year, dining critic Brian Reinhart noticed that the jalapenos he bought didn’t deliver any heat. He investigated in an article for Dallas-based D Magazine — and uncovered a “vast jalapeno conspiracy.”

It turns out that only 20 percent of jalapenos are sold as fresh produce; manufacturers buy the rest to produce chipotles, flavored chips, snacks and salsas. They prefer mild but flavorful chiles so they can fine-tune the level of capsaicin, the chemical that makes food taste spicy, on their own. They start with fresh jalapenos for flavor, then add oleoresin capsicum — an extract derived from chiles that serves as the active ingredient in pepper spray — to crank up the heat. This allows for more consistent products that match mild, medium and hot labels.

Some pepper breeders are meeting the manufacturing demand by developing less-potent jalapenos. Unfortunately for us consumers, that means it’s becoming harder to find fresh chiles that still have their signature bite — and heat-seekers feel cheated. Since Americans seem to be craving ever-spicier food — we consumed more hot sauce last year than ever before — you can imagine that people are ... well, fired up about this.

So, how can spice lovers take matters into their own hands? We asked two of our test kitchen recipe developers whether they’ve noticed the change themselves, and how to amp up the heat.

“I have noticed jalapenos not tasting as spicy!” says lead recipe developer Amanda Neal. “In the past, I would need to omit some of the seeds and ribs to tame jalapenos, but now I can easily cook and eat the whole pepper.”

Recipe developer Khalil Hymore agrees.

“YES, jalapenos have definitely gotten milder and larger,” he adds. “Sometimes they taste just like small green bell peppers.”

If you’re looking for a substitute with a similar taste but more of a kick, they suggest reaching for a serrano or fresno.

“These peppers have a similar vegetal flavor but pack more heat,” Amanda says.

Alternatively, you can seek out a different type of jalapeno with old-school heat. There are dozens of varieties out there, so you should try your luck at a farmers’ market or even grow your own this summer.

“Growing heirloom chiles could result in a spicier pepper,” Khalil says.

While commercially grown jalapenos aren’t what they used to be, there’s no need to fret. The world of chiles is wide and wonderful, and this is a great opportunity to explore it.

Pepper X Unseats Carolina Reaper as World's Hottest Pepper

What Happens When You Eat Spicy Food

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

Cayenne Versus Chili Powder: What's the Difference?

And can they be used interchangeably in recipes?

How to Cut a Jalapeño

Plus: learn how to deal with jalapeno hands.

6 Spicy Dinners That Will Heat Up Your Winter

Spice, spice, baby!

Banana Peppers vs Pepperoncini: What's the Difference?

And can you substitute one for the other?

What Is Sambal?

This versatile Indonesian condiment brings the heat—and so much more.

What Happens When You Eat Spicy Food

Plus, five fiery new recipes from Food Network Kitchen.

9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked

You'll want to have an ice cold glass of milk on standby!

Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

Hot-pepper-scarfing speed-eater Gregory Foster ate 17 Ghost peppers in 60 seconds, collecting his third world record.

Here's Why Pumpkin and Chocolate Belong Together

It might sound strange, but it tastes sooo good.

I Always Overcook My Broccoli — Here's Why You Should Too

This simple "mistake" might just be the perfect way to enjoy the vegetable.

