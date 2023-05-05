Recipes
Grilled Street-Style Elotes
Elotes Asados
Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict
Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict
Air Fryer Biscuits
Raspberry-Orange Sparklers
Spring Shells and Cheese
Spring Shells and Cheese
I Tried TikTok's Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn't Exactly Deliver
Crumbl Launches 'Cookie Journal' For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That's Ever Existed
Is TikTok's Viral Cottage Cheese 'Ice Cream' As Healthy as It Seems?
Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle
Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails
7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Best Microwave Rice, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
19 Clever Gifts the Beer Lovers in Your Life Will Love
Can't Get Your Hands on a Stanley Tumbler? These Are the Best Alternatives
5 Best Crepe Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

The Cronut Turns 10

Dominique Ansel’s pastry, a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, sent people spinning when it debuted. Here, a look back on how the flaky, cream-filled delight changed the pastry game.

May 05, 2023
By: Patty Lee

Pastry Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

The Cronut is officially entering tweenhood.

On May 10, 2023, Dominique Ansel’s croissant-doughnut hybrid will officially celebrate its 10th birthday, marking a decade since a single pastry took New York City by storm.

To celebrate, a limited-edition box of Cronut holes featuring five fan-favorite flavors — dark chocolate and raspberry chambord, caramelized banana and brown sugar, lychee rose and pistachio, brown butter and caramel and strawberry and hojicha — will be available at Dominique Ansel Bakery’s original Soho location between May 5 and 7 (perhaps not surprisingly, nationwide shipping has already sold out). The Las Vegas and Hong Kong outposts will also have their own box of unique flavors.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

A recap of the Cronut’s story for the very few who may not be familiar with the game-changing pastry. On May 10, 2013, Ansel — a French pastry chef who worked at Fauchon and Daniel before opening his eponymous shop — debuted the flaky laminated, cream-filled creation after three months of tinkering in his bakery’s tiny 100-square-foot kitchen. It wasn’t long before it went, as we say today, viral.

Photo by: Brent Herrig Photography © 2016

Brent Herrig Photography © 2016

Over the next few days, hundreds of people lined up for a taste of the then-$5 pastry (a steal!). But with just Ansel and two other pastry cooks making the laborious Cronut — it requires a full three days of work — only a limited number was available daily. News of the Cronut’s greatness spread and crowds continued to show up in the early hours hoping to snag the coveted pastry. Scalpers sold them at a ridiculous markup. Fights broke out. It got so intense, Ansel had to hire a bouncer at one point.

“Those early days were tough, when we had a staff of just four people and there were 200 to 300 people outside waiting every day,” recalls the award-winning pastry chef. “I remember sleeping two to three hours a night. Sometimes I even slept at the shop.”

With its first flavor, Rose Vanilla, a bonafide hit, the pastry chef began to iterate on the global sensation, launching a new version every month and adding to the Cronut’s ellusiveness. Since May 2013, there have been 121 unique combinations of glaze and cream, none of which have been repeated.

The Cronut has achieved quite a lot in its short decade of life. It was named one of TIME’s top inventions of 2013, became a Harvard Business School case study and even got the NFT treatment. But perhaps most importantly, it ushered in an era of ’grammable food: over-the-top milkshakes, crazy burgers and, of course, no shortage of hybrid pastries seeking to be the “next Cronut.”

But for Ansel, the most memorable moments have been seeing how the pastry has touched the lives of his customers.

“The Cronut has been there for engagements in the line, for birthdays and wedding days, graduations, for after-school treats for kids, for giving back to charities that fight against hunger, and feeding first responders and hospital staff during the pandemic,” says Ansel.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

Photo courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery

For those who can’t make it to any of Ansel’s shops this weekend, there’s another way to join in on the festivities. Find your Cronut match by taking this fun little quiz.

While the Cronut’s birthday will no doubt be seared in Ansel’s memory, there’s another reason why May 10 holds a special place in his heart. The chef’s son, Celian, was born on the very same date in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. And there’s no sweeter birthday gift than that.

