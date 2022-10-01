Frightfully Delicious Ways to Turn Fruit Into Fun Halloween Treats

We’re not here to say you should skip the candy and opt for fruit this Halloween — there are too many great options that come around only once a year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a little creative and turn fruit into sweet treats, in addition to enjoying all those other goodies. Kids and grown-ups alike will want to dig in as soon as they see these fun creations. The fact that they come with a little extra nutrition? That's nothing to be scared of!