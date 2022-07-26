Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
The Best New Frozen Treats In the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again

Each one has a secret ingredient.

Vanilla Wacky Cake

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

By: Heath Goldman

Newer isn’t always better, especially when it comes to baking recipes. Don’t get us wrong, we love a giant, stuffed, photogenic treat just as much as the next person. But when a recipe stands the test of time, you know it’s a goodie. Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of our favorite simple recipes from the 1930s. Although each one has just a few ingredients (hello, money saved), the sum is far greater than the parts. This is thanks in part to a surprise ingredient in each that works magical chemistry.

Tomato Soup Spice Cake

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Tomato Soup Spice Cake

This red cake isn’t red velvet cake; in fact, it doesn’t get its color from red food dye at all. As the name suggests, the cake leans on a can of condensed tomato soup, which imparts richness and structure instead of eggs. Don’t worry, you don’t taste it — instead, you’ll pick up the blend of warm spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

GaleGand_WackyCake_H

GaleGand_WackyCake_H

Gale Gand's Wacky Cake for the Crazy Cakes episode of Sweet Dreams, as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Renee Comet

Renee Comet

Wacky Cake

This cake is made with just eight pantry ingredients: flour, cocoa powder, salt, sugar, baking soda, vanilla, vegetable oil and white wine vinegar (yep, vinegar — but you don’t taste it). As you might observe, no butter or eggs are listed in the ingredients. This means the cake is super inexpensive to make, and you can whip it up at a moment’s notice without any trip to the grocery store. Through a miracle of science, the results are light, fluffy and moist.

Vanilla Wacky Cake (Pictured Above)

Here we've got another wacky cake — this time extra vanilla-flavored. The formula is so good that it’s worth iterating on and keeping in your back pocket. Think of it almost like a dry DIY cake mix.

Magic Pancake Mix Quiche

This crustless quiche is made from eggs and — surprise — Bisquick. Back in the 1930s, what we now know as pancake mix was actually used to make biscuits, and the company published all sorts of creative recipes. Here, the Bisquick adds body and structure to this fluffy, rich brunch favorite.

Magic Ice Cream

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Magic Ice Cream

Presenting the easiest ice cream recipe you’ll ever encounter. The hands-on time is a mere 10 minutes. Simply make some Jell-O (pick your favorite flavor), mix in milk and whipped cream and freeze the concoction. No churning necessary.

FNK_Chocolate-Mayonnaise-Cake_H

FNK_Chocolate-Mayonnaise-Cake_H

Food Network Kitchen’s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake for Food Network One-Offs, as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Renee Comet

Renee Comet

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

It’s evident that many ingredients can stand in for butter if you don’t have it on hand, and one of those is mayonnaise. The rumors are true: mayo makes for an extra rich and tender chocolate cake crumb. You won’t regret whipping it up.

Related Links:

Retro Recipes

Old-School Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make

Retro Cocktails

Next Up

How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer

Besides being unequivocally delicious!

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can get try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

I Tried Hailey Bieber’s $17, TikTok-Famous Skin-Glow Smoothie

You can definitely make it at home!

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

Green-Colored Kitchen Gadgets Are Popping Up Everywhere — Here Are 9 of Our Favorites

From calming sage to electric lime hues, this trend suits all styles.

Subway Makes Major Menu Change for the First Time in 60 Years

If you’ve always been indecisive at the sandwich chain, you can now choose from 12 signature sandwiches.

Ghetto Gastro x Fly By Jing Collab Promises to “Light Your Sweet Tooth on Fire”

The limited-edition Spicy Sovereign Syrup is a spicy-tingly blend of maple, apple cider and sorghum syrup.

Panda Express Burritos Are Going Viral on TikTok – Here’s Where to Get Them

The good news: They’re heavenly. The bad news: They’re available only at select locations.

Doritos Launches New Tangy Tamarind Flavor

A common ingredient in Hispanic and South Asian cuisines, tamarind is about to bring bold flavor to the American snack staple.

Related Pages