6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again

Newer isn’t always better, especially when it comes to baking recipes. Don’t get us wrong, we love a giant, stuffed, photogenic treat just as much as the next person. But when a recipe stands the test of time, you know it’s a goodie. Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of our favorite simple recipes from the 1930s. Although each one has just a few ingredients (hello, money saved), the sum is far greater than the parts. This is thanks in part to a surprise ingredient in each that works magical chemistry.