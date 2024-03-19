Recipes
OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe

And this stainless-steel water bottle is lead-free.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
March 19, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Photo by: Photo courtesy of OXO

Photo courtesy of OXO

A few months ago it seemed like nothing could stop Stanley Quencher mania. TikTok videos popped up of superfans’ massive water bottle collections, the tumblers inspired epic fan art and this past Valentine’s Day, people rushed Target stores just to get a limited-edition shade of pink. That is, until somebody figured out there’s a little bit of lead in Stanley’s iconic product.

While the fallout from this revelation (which Stanley hasn’t shied away from) continues to play out, a bunch of brands were already trying to capitalize on the large cup craze with their own Stanley tumbler dupes. But everyone’s favorite kitchen tool brand OXO, it seems, has taken the better-late-than-never approach. And their timing may be just right.

Today, OXO announced two new entries into its OXO Hydration lineup: The Strive XL Tumbler in 30- and 40-ounce sizes. If you’re familiar with Stanley’s tumblers, these will look familiar. But OXO’s announcement points out that, adhering to the same ethos with all its products, every element of the Strive XL mugs was chosen deliberately. Here are some of the features OXO touts:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of OXO

Photo courtesy of OXO

Cup holder compatibility: Despite their hefty capacities, both sizes come with a tapered cup-holder-ready base and high-set handle to easily take along on car trips.

Two-piece straw: Probably the main contrast between OXO’s tumblers and the well-known competition is the straw and its location within the lid. OXO has opted for a two-piece straw consisting of a softer silicone upper portion — used to seal the straw hole located squarely in the center of the lid — and a stiffer polypropylene lower portion.

Clear, splash-proof lid: Speaking of the lid, OXO says its clear, press-on lid — which lets you easily see the contents of your cup — avoids splashes due to its silicone gasket and sealed straw hole. (What it doesn’t offer, however, is any way to sip without a straw.)

They’re lead-free: OXO says its Strive XL tumblers are sealed using a lead-free process. (OXO’s announcement and website does not make any claims about just how long its insulated mugs will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.)

OXO Strive XL Tumbler with Handle – 40 oz.

$36.25
Amazon
Buy It

So, if you’re worried about the little dot of lead used to close up the vacuum-sealed insulation of your Stanley Quencher (and you’re not brand loyal), OXO’s take on the large-format water cup may be the peace of mind you’re looking for.

The large-handled, dishwasher-safe tumblers go on sale today on oxo.com and Amazon and retail for $32.99 for the 32-ounce capacity and $36.99 for 40-ounce capacity. They’re currently available in five colors — Onyx, Blue Topaz, Quartz, Rose Quartz (hello, pink!) and Jade.

Dolly Parton and Lodge Launch a Cast-Iron Pan Line

Did Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?

Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

We Tried Magnolia's New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of 'Clam-O-Naise'

Not weird at all ...

Omsom Partners with Instant Pot to Create Easier-Than-Ever Sauce Starters

The collab also includes six exclusive recipes.

Perdue Launches Wings Made Specifically for Air Fryers

What makes them different from other frozen wings?

Need a New Afternoon Pick-Me-Up? Coca-Cola Now Comes with Coffee

With less caffeine than your average cup of joe, Coke’s latest launch may be just what you’re looking for.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Adding A Fiery Kick to Your Morning Cereal

General Mills’ limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch pairs the 'hot sensation of a spicy pepper' with sweet Cinnadust.

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

TikTok's Latest Must-Have Gadget Makes Cooking Prep Organization a Breeze

Now there's no excuse not to do mise en place.

Oreo Goes Gluten-Free

2021 is already looking up.

How to Make Your TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Just Right, According to a Recipe Developer

Hit this trend out of the park with a few simple tips.

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 19, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 18, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 18, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

Amazon's First-Ever Big Spring Sale Is On...& Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals Mar 20, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 15, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Everything You Need to Throw a March Madness Watch Party Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 11, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 8, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino