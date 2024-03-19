OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe
And this stainless-steel water bottle is lead-free.
A few months ago it seemed like nothing could stop Stanley Quencher mania. TikTok videos popped up of superfans’ massive water bottle collections, the tumblers inspired epic fan art and this past Valentine’s Day, people rushed Target stores just to get a limited-edition shade of pink. That is, until somebody figured out there’s a little bit of lead in Stanley’s iconic product.
While the fallout from this revelation (which Stanley hasn’t shied away from) continues to play out, a bunch of brands were already trying to capitalize on the large cup craze with their own Stanley tumbler dupes. But everyone’s favorite kitchen tool brand OXO, it seems, has taken the better-late-than-never approach. And their timing may be just right.
Today, OXO announced two new entries into its OXO Hydration lineup: The Strive XL Tumbler in 30- and 40-ounce sizes. If you’re familiar with Stanley’s tumblers, these will look familiar. But OXO’s announcement points out that, adhering to the same ethos with all its products, every element of the Strive XL mugs was chosen deliberately. Here are some of the features OXO touts:
Cup holder compatibility: Despite their hefty capacities, both sizes come with a tapered cup-holder-ready base and high-set handle to easily take along on car trips.
Two-piece straw: Probably the main contrast between OXO’s tumblers and the well-known competition is the straw and its location within the lid. OXO has opted for a two-piece straw consisting of a softer silicone upper portion — used to seal the straw hole located squarely in the center of the lid — and a stiffer polypropylene lower portion.
Clear, splash-proof lid: Speaking of the lid, OXO says its clear, press-on lid — which lets you easily see the contents of your cup — avoids splashes due to its silicone gasket and sealed straw hole. (What it doesn’t offer, however, is any way to sip without a straw.)
They’re lead-free: OXO says its Strive XL tumblers are sealed using a lead-free process. (OXO’s announcement and website does not make any claims about just how long its insulated mugs will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.)
So, if you’re worried about the little dot of lead used to close up the vacuum-sealed insulation of your Stanley Quencher (and you’re not brand loyal), OXO’s take on the large-format water cup may be the peace of mind you’re looking for.
The large-handled, dishwasher-safe tumblers go on sale today on oxo.com and Amazon and retail for $32.99 for the 32-ounce capacity and $36.99 for 40-ounce capacity. They’re currently available in five colors — Onyx, Blue Topaz, Quartz, Rose Quartz (hello, pink!) and Jade.
