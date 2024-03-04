Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

“The modern coffee drinker demands more from their brands – more flavor, more indulgence, and more opportunities to experiment with their favorite coffee products. Coffee mate is embracing exploration for any time of day,” says Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit, in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm. We know that Coffee mate fans love Dr Pepper so we’re excited to introduce this iconic partnership as an easy way for our brands to deliver the convenience of flavor and fun at home.”