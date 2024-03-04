Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
Inspired by the TikTok, the limited-edition coconut-lime bottle is being launched in partnership with Dr Pepper.
We can count on TikTok for inspiring recipe trends that are often then incorporated into real-life food products and menus. We saw it with everything from Dalgona whipped coffees to dirty martini-inspired pasta and even a delivery-only restaurant dedicated to the latest trending dishes. Now the same is happening to a trending fizzy beverage.
Dirty Soda has been trending on TikTok for years – and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The viral drink involves combining a variant of soda with a splash of creamer. These concoctions can vary, and sometimes flavored syrups, fresh fruits or fruit juice, or other fun additions get swirled in, but the result is something like a fizzy and sometimes fruity or flavorful but always fun ice cream float.
The #DirtySoda tag on TikTok has received hundreds of millions of views, so it’s not surprising when major brands decide to take their own stab at joining in on the viral fun – especially when those brands were themselves part of the inspiration in the first place. How entirely meta.
The new Coffee mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer was created in partnership with Dr Pepper, and it’s a creamer specifically created to pour over a frosty glass of Dr Pepper to create your own Dirty Soda at home. No TikTok recipe needed.
“The modern coffee drinker demands more from their brands – more flavor, more indulgence, and more opportunities to experiment with their favorite coffee products. Coffee mate is embracing exploration for any time of day,” says Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit, in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm. We know that Coffee mate fans love Dr Pepper so we’re excited to introduce this iconic partnership as an easy way for our brands to deliver the convenience of flavor and fun at home.”
Reactions to the Instagram announcement have been positive so far. “We’re not far away from being asked ‘would you like that dirty or clean’ when ordering soda. I really need to try this dirty soda trend!” read one comment. Another excitedly posted, “OH GOODNESS SHUT UP!!! @coffeemate this is something I MUST try!!!”
Coffee mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer is available nationwide now at grocery stores that carry Coffee mate, for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $3.29 for a 16 fluid-ounce bottle, but prices can vary depending on location.
