Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie.
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Shamrock Cookies + Rainbow Dip
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ghorayeba
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
Currently Obsessed With...
What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently
What’s the Difference Between East Coast + West Coast Butter?
Shop
What's New
50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From
6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online
Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals
6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

Inspired by the TikTok, the limited-edition coconut-lime bottle is being launched in partnership with Dr Pepper.

March 04, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coffee mate

Photo courtesy of Coffee mate

We can count on TikTok for inspiring recipe trends that are often then incorporated into real-life food products and menus. We saw it with everything from Dalgona whipped coffees to dirty martini-inspired pasta and even a delivery-only restaurant dedicated to the latest trending dishes. Now the same is happening to a trending fizzy beverage.

Dirty Soda has been trending on TikTok for years – and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The viral drink involves combining a variant of soda with a splash of creamer. These concoctions can vary, and sometimes flavored syrups, fresh fruits or fruit juice, or other fun additions get swirled in, but the result is something like a fizzy and sometimes fruity or flavorful but always fun ice cream float.

The #DirtySoda tag on TikTok has received hundreds of millions of views, so it’s not surprising when major brands decide to take their own stab at joining in on the viral fun – especially when those brands were themselves part of the inspiration in the first place. How entirely meta.

The new Coffee mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer was created in partnership with Dr Pepper, and it’s a creamer specifically created to pour over a frosty glass of Dr Pepper to create your own Dirty Soda at home. No TikTok recipe needed.

“The modern coffee drinker demands more from their brands – more flavor, more indulgence, and more opportunities to experiment with their favorite coffee products. Coffee mate is embracing exploration for any time of day,” says Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit, in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm. We know that Coffee mate fans love Dr Pepper so we’re excited to introduce this iconic partnership as an easy way for our brands to deliver the convenience of flavor and fun at home.”

Reactions to the Instagram announcement have been positive so far. “We’re not far away from being asked ‘would you like that dirty or clean’ when ordering soda. I really need to try this dirty soda trend!” read one comment. Another excitedly posted, “OH GOODNESS SHUT UP!!! @coffeemate this is something I MUST try!!!”

Coffee mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer is available nationwide now at grocery stores that carry Coffee mate, for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $3.29 for a 16 fluid-ounce bottle, but prices can vary depending on location.

Related Content:

Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

McDonald’s Is Opening a New Retro-Themed Spinoff Chain: CosMc’s

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives

Its new Community Carts feature also allows you to optimize your giving to meet local needs.

The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us

Everyone picked up on the cookies and cake, right?

Tyson Is Recalling Almost 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Pieces

Check your frozen dino-shaped nuggets A.S.A.P.

You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden – Including Its Cheese Graters

If you’ve seen the viral TikTok video, you already know you can buy anything that isn’t bolted down at one of the chain’s locations. But if you’re too shy to ask, Olive Garden is now releasing a holiday merch collection.

Please Don’t Fry Your Toothpicks and Eat Them

Viral TikTok videos have prompted a warning from the South Korean government.

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

He wanted to bring joy to the world.

This Chalk Drawing of a Stanley Quencher Cup Is Seriously Impressive

The optical illusion is unbelievable.

You Can Now Order Viral TikTok Recipes for Delivery Across the Country

The app’s virtual restaurant brings dishes like Baked Feta Pasta right to your door.

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now

From lazy cooking to vintage-inspired glassware.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 4, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo