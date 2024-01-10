Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?
A whole community on TikTok is deeply invested in optimizing their Diet Coke experiences. Here’s what they say you need for the perfect "crispy" drink.
You might know someone who is really, really into Diet Coke. You might be someone who is really, really into Diet Coke. Either way, you’ll know that for Diet Coke lovers, a “daily Diet Coke break” is a necessity, and participants take their mixology seriously. Crafting the perfect beverage means achieving the ideal pick-me-up: a boost of caffeine, a little treat and ritual all rolled into one. It’s something to look forward to throughout the morning and savor in the afternoon.
It should come as no surprise that there’s a passionate Diet Coke community on TikTok, and creators love to share their recipes. One term you’ll run into a lot there is “crispy,” which is as much about the sound of a Diet Coke as the taste. When the soda is chilled and the carbonation is fizzing over the ice, that crackling you hear is the sign of a crispy drink. Ready to make one yourself? Here are five of TikTok’s best tips.
@hauskris Replying to @SiScharffy The Hauskris Mid-Day Diet Coke Break Recipe™️ is bulletproof #middaydietcokebreak #dietcokebreak #dietcokerecipe #dietcokeaddict #truelemonpartner #dietcokeforlife #wfh #drinkgirl #drinkgirlie ♬ original sound - Kristen
Serve It Ice Cold
We’re talking arctic tundra cold. There are many ways to go about this. One is chilling your freezer-safe glass overnight in the freezer before mixing the drink. Another is storing your Diet Coke can in the fridge for as long as possible (TikToker @hauskris – who has made over 60 videos on Diet Coke – insists on “marinating” for a minimum of three days, but the longer the better.) You should always serve your Diet Coke over ice (more on that in a second). If you’re using lime wedges, you can freeze those ahead of time too, so they help chill the drink. Better yet, try all of the above.
@chlobainn Replying to @Charlotte | Mum of 3 this is a game changer. 😆 #dietcokeforlife #dietcokeaddict #fyp #dietcoke ♬ original sound - chlo
Maximize Your Ice
Pebble ice is a favorite across TikTok, including among Diet Coke fans. However, it’s not strictly necessary — not everyone has a pebble ice maker! You can use whatever type of ice you like, but it’s important not to use any old ice. Maybe you have some cute, shaped ice trays lying around. Or you could try freezing Diet Coke in ice trays to avoid watering down the final drink. Remember, nothing is too extravagant for the perfect Diet Coke.
@hunterkailey This is literally the best diet coke I have ever had🥤 #utahdietcoke #dietcoke#truelemon #truelime #dietcokeaddict #glassstraws #dietcokeforlife #truelimerim #limeanddietcoke ♬ original sound - 2000spophits🔥
Add a Packet of Crystallized Citrus
Crystallized citrus is citric acid plus the oil and juice of a fruit. It comes in a packet so you can stir it into drinks, and it delivers strong citrus flavor. TikTok’s preferred brand is True Citrus, and Diet Coke fans swear by it. While fresh lemon or lime wedges are good, crystallized citrus is more portable and easier to stock up on. You can stash some packets in your desk drawer for your lunch break at the office or in the console of your car to upgrade your soda from the drive-thru. Use crystallized citrus in addition to or as a replacement for fresh citrus. Lime is the go-to pairing on TikTok, but lemon and orange are also expert-approved.
@quinmhamilton I used to get a dirty soda almost every day (oops🙊) when I lived in Utah & Idaho, but now that I’m in California, i had to learn to make them on my own. Try it out — its good stuff 🤩 #soda #sodahack #dietcoke #utah #utahcheck #dirtysoda #stanley #stanleycup ♬ FEAST (Taco Bell Edit) - bludnymph
Make It a Dirty Diet Coke
This take on the drink is a Utah specialty, probably because the state is home to creative soda shops like Swig and Sodalicious. The exact “Utah dirty Diet Coke” recipe is tough to pin down because it’s so flexible — you can easily leave out ingredients you don’t have on hand or substitute according to your needs and preferences.
That said, the basic recipe is a Diet Coke (poured over ice, of course) plus coconut and lime juice. The coconut component is typically coffee creamer, but you can use coconut milk or even coconut-flavored syrup instead. If you opt for syrup, you can make the drink creamier by adding a smidge of half-and-half or a non-dairy creamer.
@skysayingthings
yall NEED to try this 🤌🏻🍋♬ original sound - SKYLAR ✨
Mix and Match
At the end of the day, the perfect, crispy Diet Coke is in the eye of the beholder. The real luxury of a Diet Coke break is looking forward to a drink you made for yourself with love and care. So, play around with any mix-ins you can think of. Cranberry juice, vanilla syrup, orange peel — the possibilities are endless.
Related Content: