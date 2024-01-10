Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Kaya Toast
Trending Recipes
Banana-Açaí Bowls
Kıymalı Börek
Food Network Kitchen’s 5-Ingredient Chicken Pesto Soup, as seen on Food Network.
5-Ingredient Chicken Pesto Soup
Panko-Crusted Salmon
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Worst Cooks in America
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?
Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?
We Can’t Stop Thinking About Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Giggling About a Cat Bar
Currently Obsessed With...
Pssst! Cheerios Sneaks Vegetables Into Our Breakfast
10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try
Shop
What's New
5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It
6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, Reviewed
10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

A whole community on TikTok is deeply invested in optimizing their Diet Coke experiences. Here’s what they say you need for the perfect "crispy" drink.

January 10, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

1466695081

Photo by: annabogush/Getty Images

annabogush/Getty Images

You might know someone who is really, really into Diet Coke. You might be someone who is really, really into Diet Coke. Either way, you’ll know that for Diet Coke lovers, a “daily Diet Coke break” is a necessity, and participants take their mixology seriously. Crafting the perfect beverage means achieving the ideal pick-me-up: a boost of caffeine, a little treat and ritual all rolled into one. It’s something to look forward to throughout the morning and savor in the afternoon.

It should come as no surprise that there’s a passionate Diet Coke community on TikTok, and creators love to share their recipes. One term you’ll run into a lot there is “crispy,” which is as much about the sound of a Diet Coke as the taste. When the soda is chilled and the carbonation is fizzing over the ice, that crackling you hear is the sign of a crispy drink. Ready to make one yourself? Here are five of TikTok’s best tips.

@hauskris Replying to @SiScharffy The Hauskris Mid-Day Diet Coke Break Recipe™️ is bulletproof #middaydietcokebreak #dietcokebreak #dietcokerecipe #dietcokeaddict #truelemonpartner #dietcokeforlife #wfh #drinkgirl #drinkgirlie ♬ original sound - Kristen

Serve It Ice Cold

We’re talking arctic tundra cold. There are many ways to go about this. One is chilling your freezer-safe glass overnight in the freezer before mixing the drink. Another is storing your Diet Coke can in the fridge for as long as possible (TikToker @hauskris – who has made over 60 videos on Diet Coke – insists on “marinating” for a minimum of three days, but the longer the better.) You should always serve your Diet Coke over ice (more on that in a second). If you’re using lime wedges, you can freeze those ahead of time too, so they help chill the drink. Better yet, try all of the above.

@chlobainn Replying to @Charlotte | Mum of 3 this is a game changer. 😆 #dietcokeforlife #dietcokeaddict #fyp #dietcoke ♬ original sound - chlo

Maximize Your Ice

Pebble ice is a favorite across TikTok, including among Diet Coke fans. However, it’s not strictly necessary — not everyone has a pebble ice maker! You can use whatever type of ice you like, but it’s important not to use any old ice. Maybe you have some cute, shaped ice trays lying around. Or you could try freezing Diet Coke in ice trays to avoid watering down the final drink. Remember, nothing is too extravagant for the perfect Diet Coke.

@hunterkailey This is literally the best diet coke I have ever had🥤 #utahdietcoke #dietcoke#truelemon #truelime #dietcokeaddict #glassstraws #dietcokeforlife #truelimerim #limeanddietcoke ♬ original sound - 2000spophits🔥

Add a Packet of Crystallized Citrus

Crystallized citrus is citric acid plus the oil and juice of a fruit. It comes in a packet so you can stir it into drinks, and it delivers strong citrus flavor. TikTok’s preferred brand is True Citrus, and Diet Coke fans swear by it. While fresh lemon or lime wedges are good, crystallized citrus is more portable and easier to stock up on. You can stash some packets in your desk drawer for your lunch break at the office or in the console of your car to upgrade your soda from the drive-thru. Use crystallized citrus in addition to or as a replacement for fresh citrus. Lime is the go-to pairing on TikTok, but lemon and orange are also expert-approved.

@quinmhamilton I used to get a dirty soda almost every day (oops🙊) when I lived in Utah & Idaho, but now that I’m in California, i had to learn to make them on my own. Try it out — its good stuff 🤩 #soda #sodahack #dietcoke #utah #utahcheck #dirtysoda #stanley #stanleycup ♬ FEAST (Taco Bell Edit) - bludnymph

Make It a Dirty Diet Coke

This take on the drink is a Utah specialty, probably because the state is home to creative soda shops like Swig and Sodalicious. The exact “Utah dirty Diet Coke” recipe is tough to pin down because it’s so flexible — you can easily leave out ingredients you don’t have on hand or substitute according to your needs and preferences.

That said, the basic recipe is a Diet Coke (poured over ice, of course) plus coconut and lime juice. The coconut component is typically coffee creamer, but you can use coconut milk or even coconut-flavored syrup instead. If you opt for syrup, you can make the drink creamier by adding a smidge of half-and-half or a non-dairy creamer.

@skysayingthings

yall NEED to try this 🤌🏻🍋

♬ original sound - SKYLAR ✨🩷

Mix and Match

At the end of the day, the perfect, crispy Diet Coke is in the eye of the beholder. The real luxury of a Diet Coke break is looking forward to a drink you made for yourself with love and care. So, play around with any mix-ins you can think of. Cranberry juice, vanilla syrup, orange peel — the possibilities are endless.

Related Content:

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

Sweet or Savory, Lassi Is a Year-Round Refresher

7 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?

Though iced, the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will still bring the warmth of holiday spices.

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s — here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 10, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 9, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It Jan 9, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, Reviewed Jan 9, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 10, 2024

By: Lambeth Hochwald

9 of the Best No- and Low-Alcohol Beers, According to an Expert Jan 10, 2024

By: Tara Nurin

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 9, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 8, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

These 31 Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Jan 8, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic

Our Favorite Finds from the MacKenzie-Childs After-Christmas Clearance Sale Jan 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 4, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try Dec 22, 2023

By: Alexandra Foster

10 Best Interactive Play Kitchens for Kids Dec 21, 2023

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Wine Openers and Preservers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Vegan Protein Powders, According to Exercise Experts Dec 21, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 20, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 2, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

39 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Dec 19, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Bread Boxes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for People Who Love to Cook Dec 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Bins, Trays and More for Organizing Your Fridge Jan 3, 2024

By: Casey Clark

The Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Dec 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark and Meghan Hynes Cole