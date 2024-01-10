Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

We’re talking arctic tundra cold. There are many ways to go about this. One is chilling your freezer-safe glass overnight in the freezer before mixing the drink. Another is storing your Diet Coke can in the fridge for as long as possible (TikToker @hauskris – who has made over 60 videos on Diet Coke – insists on “marinating” for a minimum of three days, but the longer the better.) You should always serve your Diet Coke over ice (more on that in a second). If you’re using lime wedges, you can freeze those ahead of time too, so they help chill the drink. Better yet, try all of the above.