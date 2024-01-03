Recipes
Sweet or Savory, Lassi Is a Year-Round Refresher

A cold, creamy blend of yogurt, water and spices, this traditional Indian drink soothes the palate and the soul.

January 03, 2024
By: Megha McSwain

Related To:

Indian Recipes

Get the Recipe: Masala Lassi (Chhaas or Mattha)

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

Get the Recipe: Masala Lassi (Chhaas or Mattha)

Often packed with spices and fiery flavor, much of Indian cuisine is known to bring tongue-tingling heat, which makes a cold glass of lassi an appropriate pairing. The chilled, yogurt-based beverage is prepared by combining spices with water and ice to make both sweet and savory varieties, and the result is a silky, thirst-quenching mixture with cooling effects for the body. Lassi is common among Indian street vendors and in South Asian restaurants around the world, but it’s also a cinch to whip up at home with ingredients you’ve likely got on hand.

While it’s prevalent in many countries today, lassi originated in the state of Punjab in the Indian subcontinent, with its moniker hailing from the Punjabi word meaning yogurt combined with water. Historically, the liquid mixture was made and stored in clay pots before the luxury of refrigeration, and it was known to serve as sustenance on sweltering hot days. Lassi continues to be immensely popular in northern India, and for good reason. Beyond soothing the palate after a hot meal, it serves as a satisfying year-round refresher in a region with a humid, tropical climate.

Traditionally, lassi incorporates curd, or dahi, which is made from fermented cow’s or goat’s milk and a lactic acid like lemon or vinegar. Modern variations incorporate yogurt, which is a simple, and sufficient, substitute. Either way, the consistency tends to be velvety like buttermilk, and it can be thinned out by adding ice or water.

Get the Recipe: Lassi

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

Get the Recipe: Lassi

In its simplest form, lassi is made to be sweet or savory, seasoned with sugar or salt, respectively, and enhanced with spices. In salty variations, ingredients like fresh ground black pepper, grated ginger, roasted cumin seeds and fragrant mint are used, while sweet variations call for cardamom and rose water. Alternatively, mango lassi, which is an amped up version of the sweet concoction that incorporates fresh pulp, is one of the most popular varieties.

While cold drinks seemingly diminish (or do they?) in popularity during the chillier seasons, lassi is a favorite any time of year. Similar to smoothies and shakes, lassi is a belly-filling beverage that touts protein, calcium and vitamins from its yogurt base. And, in the same way that a Thai iced tea can help ease the burn from a spicy panang curry, lassi can serve as a comforting beverage to have around when a helping of chicken tikka masala or a paratha packed with chilis boasts an extra fiery burn.

Get the Recipe: Mango Lassi

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

Get the Recipe: Mango Lassi

Like many foods and drinks, lassi has evolved to reflect modern techniques and flavors, with home cooks taking their own playful approach to traditional recipes. In lieu of mangos, fruits like strawberries, blueberries and bananas can be used to prepare a lassi smoothie of sorts. Lassi may stand in for dessert by including chocolate or vanilla in some capacity. And, for a truly spirited take on the drink, lassi can be spiked with booze, like vodka or rum, and served frosty with a salt or sugar rim, a la a frozen margarita.

There are countless ways to experiment with homemade lassi, all while fine tuning your batch based on personal preference, but various flavors can just as easily be purchased online or in person at an Indian restaurant or market in the states.

California-based company dosa by DOSA, born from the popularity of the South Asian restaurant Dosa in San Francisco that shuttered in 2021, showcases a variety of regionally inspired products online, including bottled lassis. Individual eight-ounce servings in flavors like turmeric-banana lassi and cayenne-tamarind lassi are a simple click away, appearing in big chain grocery stores and available for delivery on sites like Instacart.

Desi Fresh Foods, out of Farmdale, New York, has its own line of Indian products, with both prepared lassi and dahi offered at partnering retailers. Interested parties can skip the fuss and order bottled lassis in flavors like alphonso mango and masala chaas, or spring for a container of dahi and try their hand at making lassi at home.

Related Pages