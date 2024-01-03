Sweet or Savory, Lassi Is a Year-Round Refresher

Often packed with spices and fiery flavor, much of Indian cuisine is known to bring tongue-tingling heat, which makes a cold glass of lassi an appropriate pairing. The chilled, yogurt-based beverage is prepared by combining spices with water and ice to make both sweet and savory varieties, and the result is a silky, thirst-quenching mixture with cooling effects for the body. Lassi is common among Indian street vendors and in South Asian restaurants around the world, but it’s also a cinch to whip up at home with ingredients you’ve likely got on hand.