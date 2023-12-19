Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Functional, Celebrity Erewhon Smoothie
Following viral, skin-focused drinks from Hailey Bieber and Miranda Kerr, the singer’s $18 purple and white smoothie contains gut-friendly (of course) kombucha.
It’s never a bad idea to take care of your gut health, right? Nobody knows that better than pop rock singer Olivia Rodrigo, who is the face behind the latest gut-friendly smoothie sweeping the internet.
Available at Erewhon, the notorious Los Angeles-based luxury grocery chain, the Good 4 Ur Guts smoothie, inspired by the singer’s second debut album, titled GUTS, combines Health-Ade’s pomegranate kombucha with a blend of strawberries, mango, blueberries and acai. Other additions include avocado, Minor Figures oatmilk, Nature Nate’s Pure organic honey and dates, Coconut Whip, SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, ION gut support and Sprout Living epic protein chocolate maca cacao powder.
Prior to the collaboration with Rodrigo, Erewhon partnered with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Miranda Kerr to create skin-loving smoothies that, with their glaringly hefty price tags, both riled up and intrigued the internet. According to GQ, Vito Antoci, Erewhon’s executive vice president, reported that the stores sell 40,000 Strawberry Skin Glaze smoothies per month. Going for $17 a pop, the smoothies – which contain, on top of typical ingredients like almond milk and strawberries, collagen, hyaluronic acid and sea moss gel – have gone viral.
As for Kerr’s, the smoothie was created in partnership with Kora Organics and was offered in September and October for $19. The vibrant purple drink contained organic Sambazon unsweetened acai fruit packs, collagen boost, unsweetened almond milk, coconut water, maple, banana, blueberries and more.
Rodrigo’s smoothie is the latest of Erewhon’s functional, celebrity-created smoothies. But aside from its supposed health benefits, a portion of the drink’s proceeds will also benefit Fund 4 Good, the singer’s non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for women’s issues.
Itching to get your hands on this gut-friendly beverage? The $18 smoothie is available for a limited time at all Erewhon Market locations through January 14.
Related Content: