We Recreated Olivia Rodrigo’s $18 Erewhon Smoothie
Food Network Kitchen whipped up a copycat recipe — and figured out how much it costs to make the smoothie at home.
Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celebrity to collaborate with Los Angeles’ TikTok-famous upscale grocery chain, Erewhon, to create her own smoothie. Named Good 4 Ur Guts, a nod to her second album titled GUTS, the smoothie is jam packed with ingredients meant to keep your gut healthy and happy. It’s available for a limited run through January 14, 2024 and retails for $18. But if you’re missing it, don’t want to pay the hefty price or don’t live near an Erewhon, we’ve got you covered.
I asked Food Network Kitchen to do some research on what the smoothie was made of and source the ingredients to replicate it. Full disclosure: We didn’t actually try the Olivia Rodrigo smoothie given that we’re based out of New York, but it’s made from the same stuff as the one you’d buy at Erewhon.
What’s In Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon Smoothie?
For starters, it’s got some of your classic smoothie ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, mango, açaí, avocado, oat milk, dates and honey for sweetness. It gets a protein boost from Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca powder, and additional cacao powder enhances the chocolatey flavor.
Next is a splash of Health-Ade pomegranate kombucha, a bubbly fermented tea with active probiotics that aids in digestion and supports healthy gut bacteria.
Some of the less familiar gut punching ingredients include SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, a neon orange liquid made from sea buckthorns or sea berries, jam packed with tons of omega-7, vitamins and antioxidants in just one ounce (the recommend daily serving). The company claims that the puree helps boost your immune system, aid in maintaining a healthy digestive tract, skin, hair and nails among other benefits. We tasted this alone, and it was super sour. It’s less of a thick puree but instead has a thin, drinkable consistency.
Then is the ION Gut Support, a supplement that supposedly helps with immune function, digestion, metabolism, mental clarity and more. Unlike the SIBU, it had little to no taste. We added in two teaspoons (the bottle recommends you consume one teaspoon at a time, three times a day but our smoothie serves two) and blended away.
In order to give it a pretty two-tone effect like Olivia Rodrigo’s, we layered the smoothie with coconut whipped cream.
How Does It Taste?
With that many unfamiliar ingredients, I was a little apprehensive to try it. I also wondered how the kombucha would work blended and if the smoothie would be fizzy. But I was pleasantly surprised!
The first thing I noticed is that it was very thick and creamy. As someone who likes my smoothies extra thick, almost milkshake-like, the consistency was perfect and not icy at all. Then I was hit with the fruitiness. The most prominent flavors were the açaí and a hint of depth from the chocolate. I found you couldn’t really taste the pomegranate kombucha nor get its effervescent effects. The coconut whipped cream added a nice texture contrast. It gave a smooth, creamy finish and was visually striking against the rest of the smoothie. The buckthorn puree’s sourness was masked by the other sweeter ingredients, so it wasn’t overpowering and added a touch of tartness along with the berries. Overall, it was pretty good! While we can’t guarantee it’ll cure all your tummy troubles, it definitely makes for a tasty treat.
Final Thoughts
After purchasing all the necessary ingredients, we can see why these smoothies are so expensive. The total came out to $142.45, which is $15.86 a smoothie when you break it down. The SIBU puree alone is $40, and the ION gut support isn’t far behind at $32. At the end of the day, do you need all these fancy ingredients? No, we’re sure the smoothie is just as delicious without them. But, if you want to give it a try, see the full recipe below. And with our recipe, you get to drink it more than once.
Copycat Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie
Recipe courtesy of Amanda Neal for Food Network Kitchen
Yield: Makes 2 smoothies
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup frozen blueberries
1/2 cup frozen mango chunks
One 3.5-ounce packet frozen açaí
1/2 ripe avocado
1/4 cup pitted dates (about 4)
2 tablespoons Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Powder
2 tablespoons SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree
2 teaspoons pure organic honey
2 teaspoons ION Gut Support Liquid
1/2 cup Health Ade’s Pomegranate Kombucha
1/2 cup Minor Figures Oat Milk
Coconut whipped cream, for serving
DIRECTIONS: Add the strawberries, blueberries, mango chunks, açaí, avocado, pitted dates, cocoa powder, buckthorn puree, honey and gut support into a blender. Then pour over the kombucha and oat milk. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy, stirring if needed to get the mixture blending fully and to get all the frozen fruit pureed, 2 to 3 minutes. Add some coconut whipped cream to the bottom of 2 glasses, then top with the smoothie. Serve immediately.
