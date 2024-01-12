We Recreated Olivia Rodrigo’s $18 Erewhon Smoothie

The first thing I noticed is that it was very thick and creamy. As someone who likes my smoothies extra thick, almost milkshake-like, the consistency was perfect and not icy at all. Then I was hit with the fruitiness. The most prominent flavors were the açaí and a hint of depth from the chocolate. I found you couldn’t really taste the pomegranate kombucha nor get its effervescent effects. The coconut whipped cream added a nice texture contrast. It gave a smooth, creamy finish and was visually striking against the rest of the smoothie. The buckthorn puree’s sourness was masked by the other sweeter ingredients, so it wasn’t overpowering and added a touch of tartness along with the berries. Overall, it was pretty good! While we can’t guarantee it’ll cure all your tummy troubles, it definitely makes for a tasty treat.