Olivia Rodrigo Is Taking Over Jeni’s Ice Cream Shops with Purple Cones
Buttercrisp Waffle Cones will be offered in the musician’s signature color in celebration of her new album GUTS.
Olivia Rodrigo is a Grammy-award winning artist with a powerful fan base wild about her intense, expressive lyrics and music. But those fans are about to be excited about her in a whole new way: The star has partnered with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for a collaboration that seems both delicious and primed to take over our feeds.
Just as we try to say goodbye to this sweltering weather, we get more reason to keep sweet ice cream season going. The Purple Cone Takeover is a collaboration in honor of Rodrigo’s latest album, GUTS. Between September 8 and September 10, Jeni’s scoop shop locations will be offering limited-edition purple Buttercrisp Waffle Cones. The waffle cones are dyed purple because they are Rodrigo’s signature color, but the color is also symbolic of the album’s themes – which are said to be “bold and unapologetic.”
“This weekend only! We’re turning all Buttercrisp Waffle Cones & Bowls purple to celebrate @oliviarodrigo’s new album GUTS (drops Friday, 9/8),” reads an Instagram post announcing the collaboration.
The purple cones, made vibrant with all-natural fruits and vegetables, are not the full extent of the collaboration. You can ask for your cone to be filled ‘Home Scooped Girl’-style, inspired by the new track “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.” The scoop combination option includes two of Jeni’s flavors, Wildberry Lavender and Brambleberry Crisp (both of which include purple elements), piled high and camera-ready.
