Olivia Rodrigo Is Taking Over Jeni’s Ice Cream Shops with Purple Cones

Just as we try to say goodbye to this sweltering weather, we get more reason to keep sweet ice cream season going. The Purple Cone Takeover is a collaboration in honor of Rodrigo’s latest album, GUTS. Between September 8 and September 10, Jeni’s scoop shop locations will be offering limited-edition purple Buttercrisp Waffle Cones. The waffle cones are dyed purple because they are Rodrigo’s signature color, but the color is also symbolic of the album’s themes – which are said to be “bold and unapologetic.”