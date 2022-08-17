Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fresh Corn + Tomato Salad
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
Herb-Stuffed Zucchini
Food Network Kitchen’s Tiny Banana Splits from Teeny, Tiny Desserts for KIDS CAN BAKE/KIDS CAN MAKE/EASTER, as seen on Food Network.
Tiny Banana Splits
Food Network Kitchen’s Shrimp and Corn in a Butter Bath.
Shrimp + Corn in a Butter Bath
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?
You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room
What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?
Currently Obsessed With...
This New Seasoning Blend Can Make Anything Taste Like a Snickers Bar
Confetti Mochi Cookies
5 Mochi Recipes That'll Make You Fall in Love with Chewy Desserts
Shop
What's New
Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle
15 Grandparent’s Day Gifts That Will Bring Joy to Any Celebration
The Best Kitchen Tools Our Editors Bought for Less Than $50
How To Get Your Hands On TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup
The Best Grape Jellies, Jams and Spreads, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Fit for Man’s Best Friends

The company’s new Pup Cups are launching just in time for August 26, National Dog Day.

August 17, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Our pups are our best friends and we’d love to share everything we enjoy with them. But, many of our favorite foods are off limits to dogs because certain ingredients can be unhealthy or even toxic to them. But every so often there’s a fun and creative way we can offer them a special treat we know they’ll appreciate way more than a bowl of kibble.

Like, for example, a bowl of ice cream! It’s legit ice cream, too. Salt & Straw Ice Cream is launching a flavor created specifically with our furry best friends in mind.

Salt & Straw’s new Pup Cups are made with ingredients that are tasty enough for a human to eat, but safe and delicious for dogs as well, and it’ll be launched just in time for National Dog Day on August 26.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

The new Pup Cups are a blend of coconut ice cream with bits of crisp apples and carrots, and sweet potato ribbons swirling throughout and will be available beginning August 26 for nationwide shipping as a 12-pack for $65 (and free shipping). The cups will also be available in-shops, and for local delivery and pickup as individual cups for $3.75.

And if you and your pup happen to live near a Salt & Straw shop, stop by on National Dog Day for a free Pup Cup with any purchase, from 4-6 p.m.

That’s absolutely something to get yappy about!

Related Content:

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?

The Best Gadgets, Kits and Add-Ons for Making S’mores

Next Up

Miller High Life Makes an Ice Cream Bar That Tastes Like Dive Bars

In collaboration with Tipsy Scoop, the treat includes a peanut swirl to mimic peanut shells always found on dive bar floors as well as a hint of tobacco smoke flavor.

Ben & Jerry’s Creates Ice Cream for Man’s Best Friend

Dogs are finally getting their very own dessert.

My Dive Into the Dizzying, Delightful World of Korean Frozen Desserts

After years away from it, I ventured back into H Mart's Korean ice cream bar aisle with a mission to taste it all.

Tyra Banks’s Ice Cream Now Ships Nationwide

Each of the supermodel’s SMiZE Cream pints contains a hidden treat.

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

Send Someone You Miss a Pint of Ice Cream (For Free!)

"The Ice Cream Shop" is open for business, nationwide, on Postmates.

Black Girl Ventures and Coolhaus Ice Cream Are Giving Businesses a Boost

Proceeds from the new flavor will go toward Black and Brown women-owned business grants.

Milk Bar’s Beloved Cereal Milk Ice Cream Is Now In Grocery Store Aisles

Once only available in the form of freshly swirled soft serve, Christina Tosi’s frozen treat is available by the pint.

Dolly Parton’s New Ice Cream Was So Popular It Crashed the Jeni's Website

Fans can try to get their hands on a pint (again) on April 15.

I Tried Jeni’s Everything Bagel Ice Cream and I Can’t Wait to Eat It for Breakfast

Somehow it just... works.

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle Aug 16, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

15 Grandparent’s Day Gifts That Will Bring Joy to Any Celebration Aug 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic, Margaret Wong and Meghan Hynes Cole

The Best Kitchen Tools Our Editors Bought for Less Than $50 Aug 15, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

How To Get Your Hands On TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Aug 16, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Grape Jellies, Jams and Spreads, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Peanut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 15, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Amazon Ice Tray Saves Space and Keeps Your Ice Clean Aug 17, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Aug 15, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

All the 2022 Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Candles, Ranked Aug 12, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

14 Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Employees Aug 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

This Multi-Use Pan Has Sold Out 10 Times — and We Totally Get It Aug 12, 2022

By: Laura Denby

Exclusive First Look at Crate & Barrel's Newest Cookware Collection Aug 11, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

21 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That Actually Work Aug 12, 2022

By: Samantha Leffler

Everything You Need for a House of the Dragon Watch Party Aug 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

15 Vegan Ice Creams We’re Stocking Our Freezers With Aug 9, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

This Rice Dispenser Is a Game-Changer — and It's Currently on Sale Aug 11, 2022

By: Morayo Ogunbayo

8 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love Aug 10, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Aug 5, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 9, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 9, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 9, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 5, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen