Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Fit for Man’s Best Friends
The company’s new Pup Cups are launching just in time for August 26, National Dog Day.
Our pups are our best friends and we’d love to share everything we enjoy with them. But, many of our favorite foods are off limits to dogs because certain ingredients can be unhealthy or even toxic to them. But every so often there’s a fun and creative way we can offer them a special treat we know they’ll appreciate way more than a bowl of kibble.
Like, for example, a bowl of ice cream! It’s legit ice cream, too. Salt & Straw Ice Cream is launching a flavor created specifically with our furry best friends in mind.
Salt & Straw’s new Pup Cups are made with ingredients that are tasty enough for a human to eat, but safe and delicious for dogs as well, and it’ll be launched just in time for National Dog Day on August 26.
The new Pup Cups are a blend of coconut ice cream with bits of crisp apples and carrots, and sweet potato ribbons swirling throughout and will be available beginning August 26 for nationwide shipping as a 12-pack for $65 (and free shipping). The cups will also be available in-shops, and for local delivery and pickup as individual cups for $3.75.
And if you and your pup happen to live near a Salt & Straw shop, stop by on National Dog Day for a free Pup Cup with any purchase, from 4-6 p.m.
That’s absolutely something to get yappy about!
