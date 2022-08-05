Recipes
discovery+

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

August 05, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

It’s always been tempting to eat dessert for dinner. Whether we were a kid enjoying our summer break or an adult who had a tough day, why eat our vegetables when we could be having a bowl of ice cream instead?

Finally, our wishes can be reasonably granted – in a sense. Salt & Straw has merged healthy seasonal vegetables and comforting frozen desserts into an ice cream line that does indeed seem to check enough boxes to rationalize having ice cream for dinner. The new Salt & Straw Veggies You Crave menu takes all those seasonal vegetables we might otherwise have eaten in a salad or a stir fry, and turns them into ice cream.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

The vegetable-forward ice cream collection includes five flavors:

Carrot Cake Batter w/ Pralined Hazelnuts: Carrot cake is firmly in the dessert category already, so ice cream is a logical step. This flavor is made of sugar-coated and slow-roasted carrots blended into a spiced ice cream with a touch of molasses. The crunchy, candied hazelnuts and cheesecake frosting add texture and decadence.

Spinach Cake w/ Chocolate Tahini Fudge: While we may not normally consider mixing spinach with chocolate, this flavor is inspired by classic Turkish dessert, and involves spinach is baked into a rich cake, covered with chocolate and then crumbled into a vanilla ice cream that itself has ribbons of tahini fudge. We’re intrigued! This one may just be the flavor we’re most excited to try.

Green Fennel & Maple: We may think of fennel more often for our holiday roasts, but in this variation it’s steepled in maple, accentuating that black licorice-like flavor. This green ice cream uses an entire fennel plant with roasted seeds and juiced leaves, and is then steeped in fennel pollen and maple syrup. So, if you like fennel, you’ll really like this one.

Charred Corn Curd, Cotija & Tajin: There’s nothing like freshly charred corn during a summer cookout. It’s savory and sweet at the same time, whether we enjoy it on its own or transform it into a delicious Elote. This ice cream is Elote-inspired, blending corn with lime and tajin, and even crumbling in fresh cotija cheese.

Red Chili Curry & Makrut Lime Crispy Rice (v): A vegan option, this savory and spicy ice cream takes red chilis and coconut, mixed with lemongrass, ginger and more, and blends it all into coconut cream. The crispy rice and makrut lime add a burst of flavor and texture, for a truly perfect finishing touch.

The Veggies You Crave series is available from August 5 through September 2 at all Salt & Straw scoop shops and online, at $65 plus shipping for a 5-pint series pack.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.

Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?

Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.

Krispy Kreme Turns Its Iconic Glazed Doughnut Into Soft Serve Ice Cream

All we can say is: Wow.

All we can say is: Wow.

Make Your Own Ice Cream

Summer may be gone, but ice cream is a timeless treat. Churn your own at home and incorporate fresh fruit and healthy ingredients.

Healthy Swaps: Ice Cream Toppings

Ice cream lovers tend to forget that toppings can pile up the calorie and fat. Consider our tips before making your next sundae. 

What's Your Favorite Ice Cream?

Food Network Magazine is on a quest to find out how America eats ice cream.

One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream

There’s been quite a buzz over this frozen treat, so we tried our hand at the one-ingredient wonder – homemade banana “ice cream.”

Why We Love Ice Cream

Happy National Ice Cream Day! You can and should indulge in this creamy treat; watch your portions and toppings and the occasional cone is a perfectly reasonable dessert.

Ice Cream Politics: Party Flavors

Red states and blue states don't just disagree about politics—they take sides on ice cream flavors, too. Find out what Food Network Magazine uncovered.

Vegan Peppermint-Cookie Ice Cream

'Tis the season for all things peppermint! This vegan ice cream is rich and creamy (thanks to coconut milk) yet refreshingly cool from the pop of peppermint.

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen's New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 2, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 2, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On Jul 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle Jul 29, 2022

By: Laura Denby

By: Laura Denby

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Jul 27, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

By: Kelsey Mulvey

This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet Aug 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now Jul 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes Jul 26, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Vitamix Blenders, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Vegetable Peelers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Coolers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time Jul 25, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

By: Kristie Collado

Molly Yeh Just Launched the Perfect Colorful Cookware Line Jul 25, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

We Taste-Tested All the Canned, Boxed and Jarred Tomatoes — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone Aug 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop If You Missed Prime Day Jul 22, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts Aug 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

By: Lambeth Hochwald

The 5 Best Tequilas for Every Occasion Jul 20, 2022

By: John deBary

By: John deBary

We Tried the Blackstone Griddle You've Seen All Over TikTok Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen