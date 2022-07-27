Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.
Social media was all a flutter this week with news that Klondike was discontinuing the Choco Taco. But just as it felt like summer may never be the same, Salt & Straw soothed sad ice cream lovers by announcing they would be bringing back their Chocolate Tacolate.
Salt & Straw’s limited-edition Chocolate Tacolate will be returning, appropriately enough, on October 4, 2022, which is National Taco Day.
“We realize how exciting this product is for ice cream fans. It captured a certain zeitgeist that has such relevance for so many, and we want to ensure it doesn’t go away. Our limited edition is handmade and captures the level of intent and thoughtfulness that we put in all our ice cream. We can’t wait to share it again,” said Tyler Malek, co-founder and Head of Innovation, Salt & Straw, in a statement.
The Chocolate Tacolate has always felt like something of a fancified Choco Taco anyway, made out of a handmade waffle cone that is shaped as a taco shell, and is stuffed with cinnamon ancho ice cream, dipped in single-origin chocolate and sprinkled with flaky salt.
While that won’t help us all that much with our current Choco Taco-laden depression, it does give us something pretty special to look forward to in a few months! What better dessert is there on a day in celebration of tacos, than a dessert that is also a taco?
We’re loving the synergy here.
