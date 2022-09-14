Recipes
discovery+

Klondike Is Giving Fans One Last Shot at Snagging a Choco Taco

The brand is sponsoring a digital scavenger hunt to distribute its small remaining stash of the recently discontinued treat.

September 14, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Klondike

Klondike

I scream, you scream, we all screamed and howled when Klondike discontinued its iconic Choco Taco this summer.

Then, just a few weeks after that distressing news broke, the brand said that, thanks to the overwhelming outpouring of feeling for the fan-favorite frozen treat, it was “working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.” (We’re waiting!)

At about that time, Klondike also announced that it had 912 Choco Tacos left — the “last” Choco Tacos! So, in a play on the brand’s “What Would You Do?” catchphrase, Klondike asked fans “What Should We Do?” with its remaining stash.

Of all the suggestions from fans, Klondike picked four ideas for giving away the final Choco Tacos that, it says, “captured the Klondike brand’s humorous, challenger energy.”

Three of them have already happened: On September 3, Klondike popped up at the final Savannah Bananas baseball game of the season, which happened to take place in the 912-area code, to give away Choco Tacos. Then, on September 9, the brand headed to Death Valley to give away the treats in a move “inspired by a movie plot in which a Las Vegas Casino businessman sets up a race for money in the desert.” After that, on September 13, the brand zipped over to connect with fans in Bellingham, Washington, apparently “one of America’s least sunniest cities,” because one fan suggested Klondike should “stick [the last remaining Choco Tacos] where the sun don’t shine.”

So, OK, maybe you missed those opportunities to snag a soon-to-be-extinct Choco Taco and feel your chance melting away. But there’s one left. Starting on September 21, Klondike is hosting a digital scavenger hunt on its Instagram account (@KlondikeBar), where fans located all over the U.S. can go on a virtual chase to track down one of the last, lingering Choco Tacos.

In the first clue, “a series of emojis” will send fans to a different Klondike Instagram handle, where they will find another “series of emojis” clue to take them to another handle — and so on, and so on, following the clues.

“The first 100 people to find all seven profiles will have the tools they need to crack the riddle and open the digital freezer on @KlondikeBar, winning a Choco Taco and bragging rights,” the brand says in a press release.

Sure, that’s a lot of work for a Choco Taco. But it sure beats the idea of never having a Choco Taco again.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

McDonald's Reintroduces an '80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe

The company says it was "overwhelmed by the response" from fans and is "working hard" on a plan to resurrect the beloved ice cream bar.

Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?

Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.

Oscar Mayer Is Making a Hot Dog-Flavored Freezer Pop

The Cold Dog is said to be 'refreshing' and 'smoky' with 'umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.'

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

Krispy Kreme Turns Its Iconic Glazed Doughnut Into Soft Serve Ice Cream

All we can say is: Wow.

All we can say is: Wow.

Miller High Life Makes an Ice Cream Bar That Tastes Like Dive Bars

In collaboration with Tipsy Scoop, the treat includes a peanut swirl to mimic peanut shells always found on dive bar floors as well as a hint of tobacco smoke flavor.

In the News: Fitness for Dog Lovers, A Whopper of a Shake & Eating for the Earth

In this weeks round up: high-calorie snacks, new food recalls, post-workout snacks for athletes, eating for mother earth and dieting for dog lovers.

Here’s the Scoop on Homemade Frozen Treats: DIY Ice Cream, Sorbet and Sherbet

Give homemade frozen treats a try with these recipes for ice cream, sorbet and sherbet. Stars like Ree Drummond give you recipes that come out fruity, extra-chocolatey and absolutely delicious.

Order This, Not That: Ice Cream Truck

Set limits for the little ones with these better-for-you items to order off the iconic summer ice cream truck.

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 13, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Sep 9, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Sep 2, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo