Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu
After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.
Fast food fans know the pain of seeing their favorite items suddenly disappear from the menu in favor of new additions. Taco Bell fans are uniquely notorious for social media reactions to these losses, from Nacho Fries to Mexican Pizza. And sometimes, just sometimes, these powerful reactions have ended up bringing back just those items they were missing.
But this time, fans will have to compete against one another if they want to get their favorite item back on the menu. Taco Bell is launching a menu item faceoff between The Double Decker Taco and The Enchirito. One of them will return to the menu for a limited time on October 7, and it’s all thanks to who wins this fan-run competition.
The winning dish will be decided via an in-app voting experience. Rewards members can cast their daily vote in the Taco Bell app through October 6, and either The Double Decker Taco or The Enchirito will be declared victorious on October 7. It’ll appear on menus soon after.
“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” says Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer in a press release. “Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu.”
So, which one will reign supreme? Whether you love The Double Decker Taco, which is a hybrid taco made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese; or the Enchirito, which hails all the way back from 1970, and is made of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese, one will be back soon.
Democracy has never been this delicious.
Related Content: