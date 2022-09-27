Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Trending Recipes
Ree Dummond Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Classic 100, Pot Roast
The Best Pot Roast
Broccoli Gratin
Extra Creamy Pasta Cacio e Uova
Extra-Creamy Cacio e Uova with Grated Egg
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit
Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon
Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.

September 27, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Fast food fans know the pain of seeing their favorite items suddenly disappear from the menu in favor of new additions. Taco Bell fans are uniquely notorious for social media reactions to these losses, from Nacho Fries to Mexican Pizza. And sometimes, just sometimes, these powerful reactions have ended up bringing back just those items they were missing.

But this time, fans will have to compete against one another if they want to get their favorite item back on the menu. Taco Bell is launching a menu item faceoff between The Double Decker Taco and The Enchirito. One of them will return to the menu for a limited time on October 7, and it’s all thanks to who wins this fan-run competition.

The winning dish will be decided via an in-app voting experience. Rewards members can cast their daily vote in the Taco Bell app through October 6, and either The Double Decker Taco or The Enchirito will be declared victorious on October 7. It’ll appear on menus soon after.

“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” says Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer in a press release. “Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu.”

So, which one will reign supreme? Whether you love The Double Decker Taco, which is a hybrid taco made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese; or the Enchirito, which hails all the way back from 1970, and is made of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese, one will be back soon.

Democracy has never been this delicious.

Related Content:

Taco Bell and Beyond Meat Unveil Plant-based Carne Asada Steak

Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?

18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love

Next Up

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Doja, are you listening?

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Potatoes and Experimenting with New Vegetarian Items

A plant-based protein is also in the works.

Burger King Is Sprinkling Everything Bagel Seasoning on Your Favorite Menu Items

The popular seasoning has already made its way to just about everything.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

Dolly Parton Wants Taco Bell to Bring Back Its Mexican Pizza, Too

But, wait, is the discontinued menu item on the brink of a comeback?

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Outchef'd

10pm | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30pm | 9:30c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Outchef'd

1am | 12c

Outchef'd

1:30am | 12:30c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 22, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor