Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

So, which one will reign supreme? Whether you love The Double Decker Taco, which is a hybrid taco made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese; or the Enchirito, which hails all the way back from 1970, and is made of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese, one will be back soon.