Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Classic Shrimp Scampi
Trending Recipes
Crispy Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Katie Lee makes Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner
Molly Yeh's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting, as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 3.
Molly's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype
Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’
Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend
Currently Obsessed With...
Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’
Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles
Shop
What's New
22 Postpartum Gifts We Love for New Moms
14 Popsicle Molds That Are Perfect for Summer
4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert
Bartender pouring alcoholic drink into a glass using a jigger to prepare a fresh cocktail
10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert
Pouring glass of whiskey, Close-up whisky on the rocks.
7 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.

April 14, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Last year, thanks to a fan vote in which it faced off against the late, lamented Double Decker Taco, Taco Bell brought back, for a limited time, the Enchirito after a near-decade menu absence.

This year, the chain again invited fans to vote for a comeback item: Taco Bell’s Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos went head-to-head against the Beefy Crunch Burrito. After more than 950,000 votes rolled in (nearly 200,000 more than the last fan vote) between March 30 and April 12, the winner has been crowned.

Ladies and gents, give it up for the Beefy Crunch Burrito. The beloved menu item — featuring seasoned beef, Fritos Flamin’ Hot-Flavored Corn Chips, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned rice and nacho cheese sauce — was first introduced to Taco Bell menus in 2010. Discontinued in 2011, it subsequently returned for a few limited runs before disappearing again in 2018, not to be seen again … until now.

Taco Bell Rewards members have propelled it to victory in a race that started off too close to call and ended up with the Beefy Crunch Burrito emerging as a clear favorite, with 59.9 percent of the votes. The erstwhile retired menu item’s triumph was thanks, in no small part, to a social-media group that called itself the Beefy Crunch Movement and urged its 66,000 followers to vote every … single … day.

Now, the movement is celebrating news of the Beefy Crunch Burrito’s return to Taco Bell menus at participating restaurants nationwide in early August.

“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” Beefy Crunch Movement founder Richard Axton says in a statement sent to Food Network. “We rallied the burrito’s biggest fans daily, if not twice daily, to vote early and often and I’m overjoyed the Beefy Crunch Burrito will make its comeback because of these passionate fans who are hungrier than ever to see its return. August can’t come soon enough!”

Maybe next time, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos fans.

Related Content:

Dole Has Cultivated Its ‘Sweetest Pineapple Ever’

Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

On TV

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

22 Postpartum Gifts We Love for New Moms Apr 14, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

14 Popsicle Molds That Are Perfect for Summer Apr 14, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson and Janae McKenzie

4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

7 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

This Drying Stand Is Just What Your Water Bottle Collection Needs Apr 13, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

7 Best Wine Glasses for Every Type of Drinker, According to a Sommelier Apr 14, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

We Tried Caraway's Cookware Set, and It Lives Up to the Hype Apr 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch Apr 13, 2023

By: Carlos Olaechea

The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers Apr 11, 2023

By: Daryl Beyers

7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen Apr 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off Apr 5, 2023

By: Allison Russo

10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between Apr 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever Apr 7, 2023

By: Brooke Hill and Morayo Ogunbayo

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Apr 7, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Ooni's New Indoor, Electric Pizza Oven Mar 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Apr 7, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Two Brand-New Colors Mar 28, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Milk Frothers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Best Meal Prep Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That are Less Than $10 Apr 5, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

14 Ramadan Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 2, 2023

By: Shadi Hasanzadenemati

This Lenox Sale Is Perfect for Your Easter Tablescape Mar 23, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Over-the-Sink Colander Is a Small Kitchen Must-Have Mar 31, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie