Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” Beefy Crunch Movement founder Richard Axton says in a statement sent to Food Network. “We rallied the burrito’s biggest fans daily, if not twice daily, to vote early and often and I’m overjoyed the Beefy Crunch Burrito will make its comeback because of these passionate fans who are hungrier than ever to see its return. August can’t come soon enough!”