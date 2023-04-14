Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu
It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.
Last year, thanks to a fan vote in which it faced off against the late, lamented Double Decker Taco, Taco Bell brought back, for a limited time, the Enchirito after a near-decade menu absence.
This year, the chain again invited fans to vote for a comeback item: Taco Bell’s Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos went head-to-head against the Beefy Crunch Burrito. After more than 950,000 votes rolled in (nearly 200,000 more than the last fan vote) between March 30 and April 12, the winner has been crowned.
Ladies and gents, give it up for the Beefy Crunch Burrito. The beloved menu item — featuring seasoned beef, Fritos Flamin’ Hot-Flavored Corn Chips, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned rice and nacho cheese sauce — was first introduced to Taco Bell menus in 2010. Discontinued in 2011, it subsequently returned for a few limited runs before disappearing again in 2018, not to be seen again … until now.
Taco Bell Rewards members have propelled it to victory in a race that started off too close to call and ended up with the Beefy Crunch Burrito emerging as a clear favorite, with 59.9 percent of the votes. The erstwhile retired menu item’s triumph was thanks, in no small part, to a social-media group that called itself the Beefy Crunch Movement and urged its 66,000 followers to vote every … single … day.
Now, the movement is celebrating news of the Beefy Crunch Burrito’s return to Taco Bell menus at participating restaurants nationwide in early August.
“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” Beefy Crunch Movement founder Richard Axton says in a statement sent to Food Network. “We rallied the burrito’s biggest fans daily, if not twice daily, to vote early and often and I’m overjoyed the Beefy Crunch Burrito will make its comeback because of these passionate fans who are hungrier than ever to see its return. August can’t come soon enough!”
Maybe next time, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos fans.
