Dole Has Cultivated Its ‘Sweetest Pineapple Ever’
We can’t wait to bring it to cookouts.
When you bite into a pineapple, you hope for sweetness, but you never know exactly what you’ll get. And no one likes the disappointment of a blah fruit. So Dole Food Company’s move to introduce what it promises is its “sweetest pineapple ever” is probably going to please a lot of people.
The new limited-quantity Dole Golden Selection Pineapple has been sustainably grown in Costa Rica and cultivated to meet demand for a “sweeter pineapple-eating experience,” according to Dole. The fruit features a “deeper golden color, more aromatic fragrance, and sweeter and juicier tropical flavor” than conventional pineapples.
Arriving at select supermarkets in the U.S. and Canada in mid-April, the new pineapple will be seasonally available only in limited quantities. Dole says less than six percent of the pineapples it grows meet its Dole Golden Selection Pineapple standards for taste and appearance.
“In the 122 years that Dole has been cultivating pineapples in Hawaii, Central and South America and throughout the tropics, we’ve learned what it takes to grow the world’s best, most beloved fruit,” Dole Director of Corporate Communications William Goldfield said in a press statement. “While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes and Vitamins B6 and C, these new Golden Selection Pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter.”
Sounds sweet to us.
