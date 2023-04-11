Dole Has Cultivated Its ‘Sweetest Pineapple Ever’

“In the 122 years that Dole has been cultivating pineapples in Hawaii, Central and South America and throughout the tropics, we’ve learned what it takes to grow the world’s best, most beloved fruit,” Dole Director of Corporate Communications William Goldfield said in a press statement. “While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes and Vitamins B6 and C, these new Golden Selection Pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter.”