Del Monte’s Newest Pineapple Is Made for One

Unless you’re the type to eat an entire standard-size pineapple in one sitting, the brand’s personal ‘Precious Honeyglow’ pineapple delivers on the sweetness the breed is known for, while reducing food waste.

March 13, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

Fruit

Fruit

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Del Monte

Photo courtesy of Del Monte

Honeyglow Pineapples just got cuter. Del Monte has created new Precious Honeyglow, a breed of the fruit that are essentially mini personal pineapples. No longer will you have to commit to eating pineapple for days from a single fruit. Or, you’ll have the perfect excuse not to share.

Each Del Monte Precious Honeyglow weighs between 1.5 and two pounds (that’s roughly half the average weight of a traditionally sized fresh pineapple), and it’ll be available nationwide year round, exclusively through Melissa’s Produce.

The idea behind the smaller size was to help reduce food waste, which is something we all deal with quite often in our own kitchen, especially with fresh produce.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Del Monte

Photo courtesy of Del Monte

The new Precious Honeyglow personal-sized pineapple is the latest release in Del Monte’s line of Honeyglow pineapples, which are grown at specialty farms in Costa Rica, and are unique in that they mature for a few extra days, which is said to give them an extra-sweet taste and extra golden hue.

“As the world’s top producer of fresh pineapples, Del Monte offers a wide range of options to suit consumer preferences, whether it’s a sweeter taste, sustainability benefits or a versatile range of sizes,” says Melissa Mackay, Fresh Del Monte’s Vice President of Marketing, North America, in a statement. “Our new Precious Honeyglow delivers everything that people love about Del Monte Honeyglow pineapples, such as its extra sweet taste and distinct color, in a compact single-serving size.”

These new mini pineapples offer all sorts of possibilities, from party favors to a tropical dinner party, to perhaps individual pineapple-shaped fruit salad bowls for dessert. Here’s to more personal-sized fruit!

30 Pineapple Recipes That Are Packed with Flavor

19 Fruit Gadgets You Need Now and Forever

Why Are Blueberries Blue? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

Why Are Blueberries Blue? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

Their findings could be the start of innovative products beyond the berry itself.

Dole Has Cultivated Its ‘Sweetest Pineapple Ever’

We can’t wait to bring it to cookouts.

Oishii, The Brand Behind the Omakase Strawberry, Introduces New ‘Koyo’ Berry Breed

Compared to its coveted predecessor, Koyo is a firmer fruit with 'refreshing sweetness.'

Chicago Supermarket Breaks World Record for ‘Largest Fruit Display’

Afterward, everyone went bonkers for the free bananas.

Why You May Not Be Able to Find Georgia Peaches This Summer

The Peach State is reeling from the worst crop devastation in decades.

What Is Jackfruit?

Everything this tropical fruit has to offer — plus why it’s a superstar for plant-based cooking.

What Fruit Is In Season?

Here, a complete season by season breakdown.

What Are Pawpaws?

This native North American fruit is a mystery to many.

The Best Spots to Pick Apples or Pumpkins, According to Yelp

The review site has shared Yelpers’ go-to spots. Did your favorite make the cut?

How to Freeze Fresh Berries

How to be sure those berries will be ready for pies, smoothies and more.

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 13, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 13, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 13, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Everything You Need to Throw a March Madness Watch Party Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 11, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 8, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall