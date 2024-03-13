Del Monte’s Newest Pineapple Is Made for One
Unless you’re the type to eat an entire standard-size pineapple in one sitting, the brand’s personal ‘Precious Honeyglow’ pineapple delivers on the sweetness the breed is known for, while reducing food waste.
Honeyglow Pineapples just got cuter. Del Monte has created new Precious Honeyglow, a breed of the fruit that are essentially mini personal pineapples. No longer will you have to commit to eating pineapple for days from a single fruit. Or, you’ll have the perfect excuse not to share.
Each Del Monte Precious Honeyglow weighs between 1.5 and two pounds (that’s roughly half the average weight of a traditionally sized fresh pineapple), and it’ll be available nationwide year round, exclusively through Melissa’s Produce.
The idea behind the smaller size was to help reduce food waste, which is something we all deal with quite often in our own kitchen, especially with fresh produce.
The new Precious Honeyglow personal-sized pineapple is the latest release in Del Monte’s line of Honeyglow pineapples, which are grown at specialty farms in Costa Rica, and are unique in that they mature for a few extra days, which is said to give them an extra-sweet taste and extra golden hue.
“As the world’s top producer of fresh pineapples, Del Monte offers a wide range of options to suit consumer preferences, whether it’s a sweeter taste, sustainability benefits or a versatile range of sizes,” says Melissa Mackay, Fresh Del Monte’s Vice President of Marketing, North America, in a statement. “Our new Precious Honeyglow delivers everything that people love about Del Monte Honeyglow pineapples, such as its extra sweet taste and distinct color, in a compact single-serving size.”
These new mini pineapples offer all sorts of possibilities, from party favors to a tropical dinner party, to perhaps individual pineapple-shaped fruit salad bowls for dessert. Here’s to more personal-sized fruit!
