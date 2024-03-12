Why Are Blueberries Blue? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

“The blue of blueberries can’t be ‘extracted’ by squishing – because it isn’t located in the pigmented juice that can be squeezed from the fruit. That was why we knew that there must be something strange about the color,” Rox Middleton, a research fellow at Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences and the study’s lead author, says in a news release sharing the results of the study. “So we removed the wax and re-crystallized it on card and in doing so we were able to create a brand new blue-UV coating.”