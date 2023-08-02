Recipes
Lunchables Are Getting Healthier

The lunch and snack packets you know and love will now come with fresh fruit.

August 02, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Lunchables — that prepackaged staple of many a ’90s kid school lunchbox and stalwart time-saver for parents across the land — have long merited descriptions like convenient and tasty. But recently the Kraft Heinz brand, in keeping with the mood of the times, has been targeting a new adjective: healthy.

It has reduced sodium, sugar and saturated fat in its products, including lowering the amounts of salt and oil in its crackers. And this week, Lunchables announced that it is taking a new step in a fresh direction, teaming up with Fresh Del Monte Produce to add produce to its packets.

For the first time, Lunchables is poised to feature pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples. The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit product line aims to provide “a delicious, wholesome and convenient solution to power kids forward throughout the day, while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy,” according to the brand.

The launch of Lunchables with Fresh Fruit comes in response to a 500 percent increase over the past year in social media searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables,” the brand notes. The new line is set to debut in time for back-to-school lunch packing and will include two of Lunchables’ best-selling elements — Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers — along with Fresh Del Monte fruit.

“Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs,” Naor Danieli, director of marketing at Lunchables, says in a statement. “Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids.”

“We see the partnership to introduce this evolution of Lunchables as a true game changer for children’s nutrition,” adds Melissa Mackay, vice president of marketing at Fresh Del Monte. “By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids’ perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations.”

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit will begin to roll out this month, initially in produce sections of select grocery stores in the South-Central region of the United States.

