Lunchables Launches a Line of Microwavable Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Grilled Cheeses launch alongside 360CRISP, which Kraft Heinz describes as a new “platform for the microwave that creates crispy, crunchy products like you get on the stove.” Basically, Lunchables promises that, with just 60 seconds in the microwave, you can, “achieve the perfect balance of a golden brown pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside.” The sandwiches also sidestep the need for a pan or a stovetop, so kids can make them safely and easily — a kid-pleasing parent time-and-effort saver that seems right on brand.