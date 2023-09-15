Lunchables Launches a Line of Microwavable Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
The beloved brand is moving into the freezer aisle.
You may associate Lunchables more with “tried and true” than “new and different.” But in the last few years, the Kraft Heinz brand has offered a steady stream of innovations: Brunchables, Gummy Lunchables and, introduced just last month, Lunchables with Fresh Fruit.
Now the longtime, ever reliable lunchbox staple is again expanding beyond its cracker-pack origins and into freezer aisles with a new line of frozen microwavable grilled cheese sandwiches: Lunchables Crispy Grilled Cheesies.
The Grilled Cheeses launch alongside 360CRISP, which Kraft Heinz describes as a new “platform for the microwave that creates crispy, crunchy products like you get on the stove.” Basically, Lunchables promises that, with just 60 seconds in the microwave, you can, “achieve the perfect balance of a golden brown pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside.” The sandwiches also sidestep the need for a pan or a stovetop, so kids can make them safely and easily — a kid-pleasing parent time-and-effort saver that seems right on brand.
Lunchables Crispy Grilled Cheeses line is rolling out at select grocery stores nationwide this month and will come in two different varieties, priced at $4.99 for a box of two sandwiches: Original, which features “deliciously melty Kraft Singles and just the right level of golden brown crisp,” and Pepperoni Pizza, which offers “deliciously melty Kraft Singles, marinara sauce and the same mouthwatering pepperoni from other popular Lunchables packs that kids know and love.”
Word of the new line has been received favorably online, where Lunchables boasted it was “approved by fourth-grade chefs everywhere.”
Related Content: