Dolly Parton Now Has Her Own Holiday Cookie Kit
The country legend is expanding her line of Duncan Hines products with some seasonal treats.
These days, you might be as big a fan of Dolly Parton for her baking mixes and ice cream as you are for her legendary country music career. Now, just in time for the holidays, Parton and her partners at Duncan Hines have whipped up something new to ring in the season.
For her first cookie mix — and first holiday-themed item — Duncan Hines is releasing Dolly Parton’s Sugar Cookie Kit. The kit includes cookie mix, green frosting, traditionally Christmas-colored sprinkles, as well as a “keepsake cookie booklet and holiday message from Dolly,” the latter of which is available by scanning a barcode with your smartphone.
As with most boxed cookie mixes, all you need is a bit of butter and an egg to get started. The back of the box also comes with instructions for making “Dolly’s Favorite Cinnamon Swirl Cookies,” which require mixing the dough, flattening it out to a rectangle, sprinkling a cinnamon and brown sugar mixture (those ingredients are not included), then rolling the whole thing into a log to slice off perfect cinnamon roll-like spirals. Each kit has a suggested retail price of $6.98 and makes 12 cookies.
“We are thrilled to build on the great success of the Duncan Hines and Dolly Parton partnership with our New Limited Edition Holiday Sugar Kit,” Duncan Hines senior brand manager Josh Hudson says in an emailed statement. “Like all of us, Dolly loves the holidays; especially when it comes to baking with her family and friends and so this felt like such an authentic way to bring her favorite cookie recipes and decorating tips to families across America.”
Parton began her partnership with Duncan Hines in 2022 with the release of banana and coconut cake mixes, along with two flavors of buttercream frosting. Earlier this year, the Dolly Parton line expanded to include cornbread, biscuits and brownies.
According to Duncan Hines, Dolly Parton’s Sugar Cookie Kit is making its way into grocery stores nationwide over the coming months. So even with the busy holiday season around the corner, all you need to get baking season getting into full swing is to grab a cookie kit, throw on your favorite Dolly Parton song and enjoy your most holly Dolly Christmas ever.
Related Content: