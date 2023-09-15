Dolly Parton Now Has Her Own Holiday Cookie Kit

As with most boxed cookie mixes, all you need is a bit of butter and an egg to get started. The back of the box also comes with instructions for making “Dolly’s Favorite Cinnamon Swirl Cookies,” which require mixing the dough, flattening it out to a rectangle, sprinkling a cinnamon and brown sugar mixture (those ingredients are not included), then rolling the whole thing into a log to slice off perfect cinnamon roll-like spirals. Each kit has a suggested retail price of $6.98 and makes 12 cookies.