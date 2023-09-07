Wendy’s Gets on the Bandwagon With New Pumpkin Spice Frosty
The limited-time-only seasonal flavor will temporarily sideline the Vanilla Frosty.
How has this never happened before? Wendy’s is getting in on the seasonal Pumpkin Spice action, introducing, for the first time, a Pumpkin Spice Frosty as a fall-specific, limited-time-only option.
Confirming rumors that have been percolating for weeks, the chain has announced that the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty will be added, alongside the beloved Chocolate Frosty, to its autumn menu.
The new seasonal Frosty, which, like previous seasonal Frosty offerings, will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty on menus. (Sorry, vanilla fans, but it’s not forever.)
The Pumpkin Spice Frosty takes the fast-food treat’s usual texture (halfway between ice cream and a milkshake, we’d say) and adds the flavor of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and other familiar fall-evocative spices to create an autumn-specific indulgence. “It’s just like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite,” the brand boasts. (Spoon or straw — your call.)
“From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, says in a press statement. “We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”
Pumpkin Spice fans will also want to know that, in addition to the new fall Frosty, Wendy’s is adding a new Frosty Cream Cold Brew to its lineup, alongside Wendy’s usual vanilla, caramel and chocolate flavors. The smooth cold-brewed coffee drink uses the same syrup as the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, blended with creamer, “swirled” and served over ice.
Oh, also, between September 13 and September 21, if you’re an Uber One member and you buy a medium Pumpkin Spice Frosty, you’ll get a second Pumpkin Spice Frosty and a medium order of fries for free. Such a deal.
