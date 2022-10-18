Recipes
Truly’s Midnight Hard Seltzer Will Take Your Halloween Drinks to Another Level

The super-limited-edition seasonal flavor has an inky, purple-black hue and comes in holographic cans.

October 18, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Halloween

Some Halloween parties have boos. Others have booze. It is presumably for bashes that have both that Truly has made its new super-limited-edition flavor, Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer.

The boozy carbonated beverage brand’s All Hallows Eve-appropriate Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer, a Blackberry Lemon hard seltzer that is naturally dyed is “as wickedly dark as it is delicious,” the spiked seltzer brand promises.

Billed as “a truly one-of-a-kind experience” and brewed in small batches at Truly’s flavor innovation lab in downtown Los Angeles, the seasonal spiked seltzer gets its deep-purple, dark-as-night color from natural juice concentrates and extracts. And — for added fun — it comes in a holographic can that is just as slick as it is festive.

“You didn’t think Truly Hard Seltzer would let our favorite dress-up holiday go by without brewing up something spooky, did you???” Truly asked its fans in the seasonal flavor’s official online product description. “Pffff. That’s what we thought.”

Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer is being offered for pre-order in limited quantities through Halloween at GiveThemBeer.com, as well as on draft and in the store at Truly LA. A four-pack of 16-ounce holographic cans is priced at $23.59.

Take note: The buzz building around this release prompted the first drop, on Monday, October 17, to sell out super quick. But a Truly spokesperson has reassured Food Network that the brand will release more product batches periodically though Halloween. So if you’re looking to snag this seasonally suitable refreshment, keep refreshing this page.

We could definitely see Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer being a hit at a Halloween bash. (Just maybe try not to spill it on your costume!)

